The 2022 4th "My China Story" International Short Video Competition Award Ceremony was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang

BEIJING, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award ceremony of the 2022 4th "My China Story" International Short Video Competition, sponsored by China International Communications Group (CICG), co-sponsored by the Publicity Department of Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and organized by Xufang International Media, was held at the Hangzhou Yingguan Sofitel Hotel, Zhejiang Province, on September 26th. Gao Anming, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CICG; Huang Haifeng, member of the Standing Committee of the Hangzhou Municipal Committee and head of the Hangzhou Publicity Department; Wang Xinhua, chief of the Activity Exchange Division of the Publicity Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, and more than 200 participants, including competition partners, judges, and representatives from award-winning teams, participated in the ceremony.

Huang Haifeng, member of the Standing Committee of the Hangzhou Municipal Committee and head of the Hangzhou Publicity Department，made a speech. (PRNewswire)

The competition receives video submissions in four recurring theme-based categories: "Discover China across the World", "Expats' Experience", "Town and Country Tour", "A Bite of Chinese Food Worldwide". It also features one special category unique to the 2022 competition: "Stories of the Hangzhou Asian Games". 65000 short videos from all over the world have been collected with the total amount of views exceeding 100 million.

The event consists of two parts: the Creation and Sharing Meeting and the award ceremony. At the award ceremony, leaders and experts gave out awards to 72 selected teams and the short video "My Story of Chinese Characters: Daliang Mountain -- Trains to Spring" won the Jury Prize, with a prize of 20000 yuan. At the Creation and Sharing Meeting, participants discussed in depth and exchanged views on how to reach a wider audience with their videos.

The award ceremony was held in Hangzhou, aiming to draw more creators' attention to the 19th Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou next year. More than 100 short videos related to Hangzhou and the Asian Games were collected in this year's special category for the competition, "Stories of the Hangzhou Asian Games". These videos can provide viewers online with more insight into the story of Hangzhou.

In recent years, short videos have become the most popular industry and communication format on the Internet in China. TV stations, newspapers and documentary teams from all over the country have experimented with different forms of short video content, and many foreigners are also engaged in short video creation and communication in China. "My China Story" International Short Video Competition was founded in 2018 and is held once a year. It has a strong reputation in China and is well-known for collecting multilingual and multi-form short videos, sharing the stories of video creators from around the world for years.

