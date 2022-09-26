MGP Offers New Proterra® Plant-Based Crumbles for Foodservice Industry

Innovative product addresses both operator and consumer needs

ATCHISON, Kan., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGP Ingredients, Inc., (MGPI: Nasdaq) announces the launch of Proterra® Crumbles, a line of chef-seasoned plant-based protein crumbles developed for foodservice operations. Ready to serve in just minutes, Proterra pea protein crumbles can help cafeterias meet growing consumer demand for plant-based foods that are both flavorful and satisfying.

MGP Ingredients, Inc., announces the launch of Proterra® Crumbles, a line of chef-seasoned plant-based protein crumbles developed for foodservice operations. Ready to serve in just minutes, Proterra pea protein crumbles can help cafeterias meet growing consumer demand for plant-based foods that are both flavorful and satisfying. (PRNewswire)

Proterra's global-inspired flavors –Zesty Chimichurri and Savory Barbacoa, with more flavors under development – are the basis for versatile dishes that can be served throughout the day.

The new product line is MGP's first for the foodservice channel. The maker of specialty wheat proteins and starches leveraged 30 years' leadership in textured protein technology and the expertise of its Culinary Chef to create Proterra crumbles.

"Demand is exploding for alternatives to meat proteins," said Michael Buttshaw, MGP Vice President of Ingredient Solutions Sales and R&D. "The challenge is to create plant-based alternatives that taste good and have a texture and mouthfeel similar to meat. Proterra delivers on both."

Proterra meets other criteria that matter to consumers, including its simple label (pea protein and seasoning mix), minimum processing and Kosher and Halal certification. Proterra Crumbles are also Non-GMO Project Verified and free from major allergens.

For operators, Proterra is an economical and operationally sound choice because it doesn't contain water, reducing shipping and storage costs. It is shelf-stable and has a 12-month shelf life. In addition, Proterra has excellent holding and reheating characteristics after it is prepared, which helps minimize waste.

"We are excited about Proterra and its potential in foodservice," Buttshaw said. "We see significant opportunity in college and university cafeterias, where a younger demographic desires foods that are better for the planet."

Research from the Food Institute found that nearly 80% of Gen Z chooses meatless meals one to two times per week.

Proterra Crumbles are packaged in 2.5-pound bags, making 63 half-cup servings with 80 calories and 11 grams of protein.

For more information or to request samples visit ProterraProteins.com.

About MGP

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of food ingredient solutions, premium distilled spirits and branded spirits. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We're devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. Our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

For more information visit mgpingredients.com.

Media Contact: Patrick Barry, 314.540.3865, patrick@byrnepr.net

Investor Contact: Mike Houston, 646.475.2998, investor.relations@mgpingredients.com

MGP Ingredients, Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGP Ingredients, Inc.