World Business Chicago Joins FourKites to Announce Expanded Slate of Upcoming Logistics & Supply Chain Conferences in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Chicago, the city of Chicago's economic development organization and convener of business, joined FourKites to announce Logistics Tech Chicago Week, the intersection of global tech and supply chain innovation in Chicago.

Chicago Venture Summit, Future of Logistics 2022, October 5-6, 2022. www.WorldBusinessChicago.com (PRNewswire)

Chicago is a leading global hub for transportation, distribution, and logistics.

These events represent how Chicago's historic strengths, innovative technologies and startups, plus global supply chain demand have Chicago positioned as a leading global hub for transportation, distribution and logistics.

Lior Ron, Head of Uber Freight is officially announced to be opening keynote speaker at Chicago Future of Logistics Summit on October 5. Uber Freight moved its global headquarters from San Francisco to Chicago in 2019; we look forward to hearing from this global leader of logistics and supply chain management. "We are living in a golden age of supply chain innovation." —Lior Ron.

"We're excited to welcome more than 800 attendees to one of the world's premier supply chain visibility events," said Mathew Elenjickal, CEO and Founder of FourKites, a leading logistics tech company headquartered in Chicago. "We're a proud Chicago company, and we're excited to gather in person with our customers and other industry leaders to collaborate on our vision for the future of supply chain."

In the same week as the Chicago Venture Summit—1871 Chicago, the world ranked technology and startup hub, will host its inaugural Supply Chain Innovation Summit with Accenture on October 5, 2022. The Supply Chain Innovation Lab is the first dedicated program of 1871's over-arching Industry Lab experience, bringing together early and growth stage companies with industry leaders and accelerates emerging tech businesses involved in supply chain. Accenture is a World Business Chicago board member.

"We've rapidly grown the Chicago Venture Summit from an annual event to a sector-focused series on industries which Chicago has a right to win," Said Mark Tebbe, Chair of the Innovation and Venture Council for World Business Chicago. "As one of our nation's premier venture events, we're inviting the world to explore and experience why Chicago is the global capital for logistics tech and supply chain innovation."

The forthcoming events follow the May, 2022 Chicago Venture Summit, Future of Food— the largest venture summit to date, with more than 700 registered participants, including over 100 participating VC/investment firms, 14 Fortune 500s; showcased 115 startups (majority led by founders of color and/or female founders), representing of 20 countries.

"There is no city in the world that competes with Chicago when it comes to logistics tech, freight tech, and supply chain innovation," said Michael Fassnacht, President and CEO for World Business Chicago, and Chief Marketing Officer for City of Chicago. "As home to one of the world's largest TDL sectors, the Chicago Venture Summit is a unique experience which connects the next generation of startup entrepreneurs with industry leaders and investors."

Additional keynotes feature project44, Loadsmart, the Mobility-in-Harmony Alliance of Foxconn. The three panel themes include the future-of-corporate innovation, future-of-startups, and future-of-VC. You can learn more about the agenda via www.ChicagoVentureSummit.com .

The Chicago Venture Summit is an invite only investor and startup conference, learn more on how you can register via email: WBC EVP of Innovation & Venture Strategy Abin Kuriakose - akuriakose@worldbusinesschicago.com

World Business Chicago serves a critical role in driving inclusive and equitable recovery throughout the city's 77-neighborhoods. As the city's economic development agency, World Business Chicago leads business acquisition, workforce and talent, community impact and equity, support of our business community and promotion of Chicago as a leading global city. Follow World Business Chicago on LinkedIn for daily news and announcements on company relocation and expansion; industry and ecosystem growth, U.S. and world rankings, and why Chicago thrives as a global destination for founders, innovators, and investors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Business Chicago