Veoneer co-developer of PACEpilot Awarded Seating Technology

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive technology company Veoneer, a leader in active safety and restraint control systems, has together with Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, co-developed the electronics supporting Lear's ConfigurE+ removable seat with zonal safety technology, which was honored as an Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch.

The safety solution is the first wireless and electronics-based system that identifies seat location and seat status – key to the adoption of reconfigurable seating in vehicles. The smart technology automatically activates safety features in the second and third rows of a vehicle based on the detected location and orientation of seats and occupant status.

Automotive News' PACEpilot enters its third year in 2022. PACEpilot judges reviewed the innovations of 23 finalists for the awards, which were presented at a ceremony on September 19 in Detroit.



"We are honored to be part of this award-winning seating innovation," said Robert Bisciotti, EVP Product Area RCS, Veoneer. "In the future, we expect an increased use of removable and reconfigurable seats in vehicles, and this technology will ensure occupant protection regardless of seating arrangement."

For complete details, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

For more information please contact:

Thomas Jönsson, EVP Communications & IR,

thomas.jonsson@veoneer.com, tel +46 (0)8 527 762 27

Veoneer HoldCo, LLC. is an automotive technology company, a world leader in active safety and restraint control systems, focused on delivering innovative, best-in-class products and solutions to our customers. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. Veoneer is a Tier-1 hardware supplier and system integrator with products being part of more than 125 scheduled vehicle launches for 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 6,100 employees in 11 countries. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Veoneer