Demand for the Direct Care Healthcare Model Continues to Grow

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the desire for accessibility and personalized care continuing to rise, direct care healthcare models are gaining in popularity. With this model, physicians bill patients directly for services rendered instead of involving third party insurance companies. Physicians are able to spend more time with patients, are more accessible, and many patients note improved outcomes and substantial savings when compared to high insurance deductibles.

Amanda Sergay, MD, board-certified dermatologist, recently opened her new direct care practice, Sergay Dermatology. Over Sergay's 15 years in a traditional healthcare model, she heard first-hand the frustrations from patients. With the traditional healthcare model, patients can feel rushed during their visit, they have a difficult time reaching the doctor with follow-up questions and the pricing is almost always obscure. Many patients also report receiving an unexpected bill after receiving treatment with specialists, including Dermatologists.

"By eliminating insurance and government healthcare programs from the equation, direct care physicians work for the patient, not for the insurance company. We often hear we're providing a concierge medicine service without the membership fees due to the level of care we're able to provide" said Sergay Dermatology owner, Amanda Sergay. "If a patient has an immediate concern, the direct care model provides the accessibility that the patient needs and is often at a lower out-of-pocket cost. We offer upfront, transparent pricing and there are never surprise bills in the mail." She goes on to say that "the best part of my job is seeing how patient outcomes are significantly improved with this model. When patients can update me quickly about a problem or issue, I can change the management and see positive results without waiting until the next visit."

Sergay Dermatology is one of the first direct care dermatology practices in Tampa. Sergay Dermatology specializes in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. With the strong Florida sun, preventative and proactive dermatologic care is key to overall good health. Sergay's goal is to deliver high quality healthcare that is individualized, accessible, and affordable, improving each patient's outcome.

