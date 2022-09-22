Orlando Sentinel Names Vacation Innovations a Winner of the Central Florida Top Workplaces 2022 Award

Vacation Innovations is the only organization from the vacation ownership industry to earn this year's award

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation Innovations ("VI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of travel-related products, software, and services, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Orlando Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

Since 1999, Vacation Innovations has served as a trusted partner within the travel industry, offering best-in-class travel services and industry-leading expertise in vacation ownership solutions for consumers and developers. (PRNewsfoto/Vacation Innovations) (PRNewswire)

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, among others.

"Our organization would be nothing without our team members, and we're honored to receive this award as a direct result of their feedback," said Chad Newbold, CEO of Vacation Innovations. "We pride ourselves on creating an environment where our team members feel welcome and will continue building on the workplace culture we've cultivated over the past two decades."

"We rely on our teams to provide the industry-leading products and services we're known for," said Bryan Rand, President of Vacation Innovations. "Our people are our greatest assets, and it's our responsibility as an organization to do whatever we can to ensure our team members feel engaged and fulfilled. We're always working to further develop our company's culture, and this award is a strong indicator we're headed down the right path."

Vacation Innovations continues to grow and is looking for gifted individuals who enjoy a collaborative, results-focused environment. To find out more about what makes Vacation Innovations a Top Workplace and explore current openings, visit vacationinnovations.com/careers.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI was honored at GNEX 2022 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, Best Team, and Best Marketing Professional.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

