New Training Program Uses Virtual Reality Simulations to Address the Electrical Construction Skills Shortage

New simulations from Transfr will be used by colleges, workforce organizations, and employers to create pathways to careers in electrical construction

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfr , a skills training platform best known for pioneering the use of virtual reality to simulate on-the-job training, today announced the launch of a new package of simulations that harness the power of virtual and augmented reality to help organizations of all kinds create pathways to careers in electrical construction. The virtual reality simulations are designed to equip learners with the foundational knowledge and skills to prepare them for apprenticeships and jobs in the fast-growing electrical construction industry.

https://www.transfrvr.com/ (PRNewswire)

The latest collection of simulations was built in collaboration with TRIO Electric, a Houston, Texas-based electrical design, construction and service firm that has been using the simulations as part of their own workforce training programs.

"The COVID-19 pandemic spurred us to think creatively about how we can train the next generation of electrical construction workers in a scalable and cost-effective way," said Beau Pollock, president and CEO of TRIO Electric. "Finding electrical instructors is difficult and time-consuming, and training requires us to use the same materials that technicians use on the job. The virtual simulations not only offer learners real-world experience and hands-on practice before they go into the field, they also help us to conserve resources in the process."

According to the National Electrical Contractors Association , electrical construction represents a $202 billion industry that provides Americans with power, light, and communication technologies, employing more than 650,000 workers. Demand for electricians is expected to grow by 9% through 2030, with an average of 84,700 openings for electricians each year, on average, over the decade. The median annual wage for an electrician is more than $60,000–a well-paying career path that does not require a four-year degree.

The simulations are being used by high school and community college students as well as adults looking for careers and apprenticeships in electrical construction. Students cover key topics such as workplace safety, material and tool recognition and usage, wall rough-in, overhead box installation, wire pulling, conduit bending, and other foundational skills required to become a trained, productive and safe electrical worker.

Delivered in concert with employers, colleges, and workforce development organizations, these simulations enable learners to feel as though they are embedded in the physical environment and experience of an actual worksite. Transfr's innovative approach guides trainees through hands-on skills sessions with the assistance of a digital coach that adapts to their performance, all in a fully-immersive, 360-degree environment that is distraction-free and safe from many of the risks of traditional electrical construction learning.

"To keep pace with the complex demands of the electrical industry, employers are in search of new and creative ways to develop the skilled workforce that this dynamic industry demands—and meet our country's light, power and connectivity needs," said Bharani Rajakumar, CEO of Transfr. "This is about harnessing the potential of virtual and augmented reality to help more aspiring tradespokepeople not only learn about careers in electrical work—but gain the invaluable on-the-job experience they need to launch their careers."

The electrical construction simulations are the latest addition to a series of fully immersive training modules from Transfr, in fields that include some of the country's fastest growing jobs and industries: automotive, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, health care, and construction. To date, more than 10,000 incumbent workers, job-seekers, and students have already accessed the company's virtual reality simulations, which simulate the on-the-job training and experience needed for individuals to prepare for new career opportunities.

To learn more about using virtual reality to train for careers in electrical construction, visit www.transfrinc.com/ec.

About Transfr: Transfr's mission is to train the future of every industry by opening up new opportunities for people across the globe. We create unique pathways to well-paying jobs available now in high-demand fields, enabling learners to find job security and economic prosperity, facilitated by immersive, hands-on training. To learn more, please visit https://www.transfrvr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transfr