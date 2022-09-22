NEOPETS ARRIVES TO IMPART THE "NEOPIAN" SPIRIT AT NEW YORK COMIC CON!

Experience the expanded Neopets Universe, enter exclusive giveaways, meet a Faerie Queen, and MORE!

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - From October 6th to October 9th, Neopets is bringing New York Comic Con (NYCC) attendees a celebration of all things Neopian, including the upcoming Neopets: Faerie's Hope mobile Match 3 game, the unveiling of the Neopets Official Cookbook, a showcase of the Neopets Metaverse, and much more!

To round out the entire experience, there will be an astounding variety of Neopets swag as well as a meet and greet with Neopet's very own Queen Fyora, all located at Booth #1324 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center!

At its last major event of the calendar year, Neopets plans to offer fans a true infusion of "Neostalgia'' with this amazing array of engagements, giveaways and sneak peeks for all who visit the NYCC booth.

"We saw a tremendous turnout of Neopets fans at San Diego Comic-Con and are excited to bring Neopets to fans in New York City," says Jim Czulewicz, CEO, JumpStart Games. "Seeing fans' faces light up when they see their beloved Neopets at the show is irreplaceable. We can't wait to share all the new initiatives that the Neopets team has been working on."

With a plethora of exciting news and activities, here is what fans can expect at the Neopets booth:

Booth #1324 Activities

Giveaways: Neopets Metaverse Shoyru Holographic Sticker Faerie's Hope Fyora Holographic Sticker Jhudora Holographic Sticker

Interactions:

With all these new experiences and products to enjoy, the Neopets community can expect increasingly innovative ways to rediscover and enjoy the game that they have loved for decades. Continue the Neopets journey and keep up to date on the latest news by following our social channels:

About Neopets

JumpStart® Games is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, Jumpstart Games has produced high quality products that are engaging, social, creative, and most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands - JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets® and Math Blaster®. JumpStarts' dedication to providing positive, safe and enriching experiences, has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents, and respected organizations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center.

JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit www.jumpstart.com .

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China. Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

