Hennessey Welcomes Warren Henry Auto Group

Hennessey Special Vehicles opens an authorized retailer in North Miami, Florida.

The Warren Henry Auto Group portfolio includes nearly two dozen of the world's finest brands

Hennessey Miami, with its trained product experts, will provide specialized sales and unparalleled service for the Venom F5 Coupe and Roadster hypercar

Southeast U.S. location ensures a premier ownership experience

SEALY, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, is proud to announce its partnership with the Warren Henry Auto Group and the opening of its Hennessey showroom in North Miami, Florida.

Hennessey Venom F5 Chassis 05 (PRNewswire)

South Florida is home to some of the world's most discerning and renowned car collectors. The addition of a Hennessey authorized retailer in the southeast region of the United States will complement the company's Texas location and provide more convenience to Hennessey's customers.

"Adding the Hennessey brand to our dealer group further expands our comprehensive automotive luxury and performance offerings with an iconic American hypercar manufacturer," remarked Erik Day, CFO & Partner, Warren Henry Auto Group. "Our customers are looking forward to experiencing the Venom F5, which is the world's most powerful hypercar."

Hennessey Miami will offer the Hennessey Venom F5, an American-made hypercar. Mid-mounted in its carbon-fiber monocoque chassis is Hennessey's celebrated twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter, 'Fury' V8 engine rated at an incredible 1,817 bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a robust automated single-clutch gearbox. With a dry weight of under 3,100 pounds, the Venom F5 Roadster promises phenomenal performance and an engineered top speed exceeding 300 mph.

"We are very pleased to announce our partnership with the Warren Henry Auto Group," said John Hennessey, company founder and CEO. "The company's portfolio includes some of the most prestigious brands in the world. We are honored to partner with a team that shares our family ideals, brand philosophies, and values strong customer relationships."

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Warren Henry Auto Group, founded in 1976, is one of the most longstanding automotive dealerships in Florida. Their reputation is built on quality, community support, and employee appreciation. Warren Henry Auto Group carries a variety of vehicle brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, INFINITI, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Hennessey, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Icon, and Vespa. Warren Henry Auto Group's corporate office is now located at 2300 NE 151st Street in North Miami. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit warrenhenryauto.com

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 85 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. Boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph, the company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.' HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

Miami Hennessey (PRNewswire)

