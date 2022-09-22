Famed Playboy Photographer Stephen Wayda Unveils Never Before Seen Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Cancun Photos in NFT Drop

Previously 'locked away' digital collectibles depict the 96-hour passionate tryst between Pamela and Tommy before they got married in Cancun

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There has been a recent resurgence in interest in Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's passionate relationship but famed Playboy photographer Stephen Wayda was there at the very beginning of the relationship before they got married, documenting it all.

The photos Wayda shot were subsequently locked away for 18 years but are available today as digital collectibles through Makersplace . In 1995, following a mysterious 96-hour tryst, America's sweetheart married rock's bad boy on the beach in front of their hotel.

Behind these photos lay the real story of when Pamela Anderson met Tommy Lee.

"What I loved working with Pam is that she is fun and very spontaneous," says Wayda. "I think Tommy is even more spontaneous."

"A lot of their connection was sexually fuelled, but still there was a lot of commonality. They felt they were soul mates and that they would have an everlasting marriage."

The seven, one-of-a-kind photographs released today via Makersplace are from the original shooting and depict that untold story of when Pam Met Tommy, and their whirlwind marriage 96-hours later.

To learn more and to own these unique 1:1 digital collectibles, visit Makersplace .

About Stephen Wayda

Stephen Wayda is an internationally renowned American photographer best known for his photography in Playboy magazine. Wayda shot over 35 Playboy covers and photographed the most celebrities, iconic covers, women, and pictorials in the magazine's history. Over the course of his decades-long career, Wayda photographed celebrities such as Denzel Washington, Pamela Anderson, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Anna Nicole Smith, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, Tom Selleck, Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker, and many other pop culture icons, supermodels, and musicians. In his creation of entertaining and compelling images he is regarded as a master in the use of composition and light, both natural and artificial.

