DocuSign Board of Directors Announces Allan Thygesen as new Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has hired Allan Thygesen as Chief Executive Officer. Allan will assume the strategic leadership of the company and a role on DocuSign's Board of Directors, effective October 10th. Mary Agnes "Maggie" Wilderotter will conclude her role as interim CEO with this appointment and will help Allan with a smooth transition. She will continue serving as Chairman of DocuSign's Board of Directors.

Allan is joining DocuSign from Google where he served as President, Americas & Global Partners, leading the company's more than $100 billion advertising business across North and South America. Prior to this role, he served as the President of Google Marketing Solutions, overseeing the global mid-market and small advertiser business, which serves millions of customers worldwide.

"During this time of accelerated digital transformation at companies large and small, there is no better person to lead DocuSign than Allan Thygesen," said Maggie Wilderotter. "He is a customer-focused innovator with deep experience in e-commerce, the digitalization of business, and leading high-growth scale organizations. The Board believes that Allan is the right leader to help DocuSign continue to capture the massive market opportunity that lies ahead."

Wilderotter added, "Over the last quarter, DocuSign has made significant progress in expanding its executive team, enhanced its product roadmap and centered its focus on sustainable and profitable growth at scale; all setting the table for our next CEO."

"DocuSign has a long history of delivering the most trusted, fully-integrated platform for digital agreements, and I am honored to lead the company in its next great chapter," said Allan Thygesen. "We have a $50 billion global market opportunity that is largely untapped. I look forward to working with our world-class team to capture that opportunity by growing our diversified customer base across industries and geographies."

"On behalf of the Board, we are pleased to announce Allan Thygesen will be joining as our CEO and director," said Peter Solvik, Lead Independent Director and chair of the Search & Nominating and Corporate Governance committees. "We are confident Allan is the right leader to build on DocuSign's momentum."

Prior to joining Google in 2010, Allan Thygesen was a managing director and partner in the U.S. venture and growth funds of The Carlyle Group, where he led investments in startups in sectors including e-commerce, enterprise software and more. Earlier, Allan served as an executive in several public and private companies, including Wink Communications, Inc., an interactive television technology company. Allan has served on the board of directors of RingCentral, Inc. since October 2015 and served as a Lecturer at Stanford's Graduate School of Business from 2014-2021. He received a master's degree in economics from the University of Copenhagen and an MBA degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he graduated as an Arjay Miller scholar.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they navigate their systems of agreement. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign platform to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives.

