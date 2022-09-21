Melissa LuVisi of tab32 Joins the Newsweek Expert Forum

The Forum is a private, vetted community of industry leaders selected for their accomplishments, minds, and expertise.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa LuVisi, entrepreneur, advocate, and Chief Strategy Officer at tab32 , a cloud-based healthcare technology platform for the dental industry, has joined the invitation-only Newsweek Expert Forum. LuVisi brings her unique perspective on business leadership, industry disruption, and technology innovation to the group.

Melissa LuVisi, Chief Strategy Officer at tab32 and member of Newsweek Expert Forum (PRNewswire)

"I am excited to join the Newsweek Expert Forum and engage in thoughtful conversations alongside my peers," said LuVisi. "I see dentistry creating a path for future healthcare technologies. Dental is often left out of the national conversation, yet it is well established that oral healthcare is a key indicator of our general health. Dentistry's late adoption of technology has primed the industry for unprecedented innovation. Simply put, today's technology is better than what medical adopted in the 1990s. I look forward to using this new platform to help engage the nation in these extremely important and relevant conversations."

The Newsweek Expert Forum, which began early in 2021, draws from the top thinkers and professionals in a variety of industries. The community is dedicated to the creation of thought-provoking ideas and subject matter related to their fields and sharing that through communities and publishing thought pieces directly on the Newsweek site. Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Scott Gerber, the founder of Newsweek Expert Forum, says, "We are honored to accept Melissa LuVisi of tab32 into the Newsweek Expert Forum. When experts gather in curated, private settings, they can share advice and build trusted relationships that further their mutual success. Melissa brings important insights about dental and healthcare innovation to this community."

As Chief Strategy Officer for tab32, LuVisi works closely with the board of advisors and senior leadership team to drive corporate strategy. Since joining in 2017, LuVisi has played a pivotal role in bringing tab32's innovative solution to the dental community. She secured $1M+ in annual sales in her first year with the company and has brokered and strengthened relationships with some of the industry's largest and fastest-growing DSOs. Her innovative marketing strategies included the receipt of the Inc. 5000 2022 award , the Sacramento Business Journal's runner-up award in MedTech Innovation, a 5-fold increase in revenues, and pioneering the YouTube campaign which highlights innovators in the dental industry.

LuVisi is the recipient of the 2022 Sacramento Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business award . She contributes to a wide array of conversations in the technology, AI, Future of Work, and sustainability verticals via podcasts, keynote speeches, mentoring relationships, and more. She has spearheaded industry-wide responsible innovation, brokering YouTube debates with top thinkers, and promoting gender equity and female leadership. She also drove the industry to adapt to the social media era, with new marketing and recruitment practices to serve younger practitioners and patients.

About tab32

tab32, an Inc. 5000 company, is the industry's #1 all-in-one cloud technology platform with three major products, Open Data Warehousing™ (BI and analytics tool), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and their stand-alone Image Cloud for radiology. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, and founded in 2011, the leadership team is made up of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers coming out of the University of California system. Providers use tab32 to track 17.2M appointments, 13M patients, and over 100M radiology xrays, with over 1.8M monthly patient text messages (not including email engagements) and $1.8B annual revenues flowing through the platform. tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as Open Data Warehousing™, integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental. The multi-tenant platform uses Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and is built for scale and stability. tab32 has been recognized for its growth and leadership by making the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies list in 2022, coming in at #1314. Learn more at tab32.com

