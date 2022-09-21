Forward The Foundation: XT.COM Celebrates 4th Founding Anniversary

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first social-infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Company's 4th Anniversary Celebration. A series of events and initiatives will be held until mid-October.

The central theme of the celebrations this year is "Forward Foundation", which represents the dedication to exploring and infinite imagination toward the crypto industry. The premise of XT.COM's foundation was to always create a new universal era for its users around the world, free from trade embargos and banking restrictions.

Deep Dive into the Development of XT.COM

As the world is no longer just measured by its physical domain following the virtual universe comes into being, the metaverse where anyone can create freely without permission has led to the inception of XT.COM in 2018. Since then, XT.COM has provided users with access to digital assets, bringing blockchain to the masses.

Currently, XT.COM ranks TOP 30 on CoinMarketCap and has introduced more than 500 digital assets and 800 trading pairs for large market cap coins, DeFi tokens, NFTs, Metaverse-related projects, and many new assets via XT.COM Main Zone and Innovation Zone.

Due to increased cryptocurrency demand around the globe, XT.COM has successfully established offices in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Turkey, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Nigeria all within the last year.

Dedicated to Providing A Hassle-free User Experience

XT.COM provides users the opportunity to connect with each other with minimal UX difficulties, ensuring an elite trading experience on a secure platform accessible anywhere.

Since last year, the product line has expanded to include 6 more unique services beyond the initial XT Labs and XT Smartchain (XSC): XT Incubator, XT Starter, XT Futures, XT NFT, XT Academy, and XT News. Each product addresses different needs of different users.

New products are already in the works. XT.COM will keep rolling forward and strive for more secure, professional, efficient and transparent financial digital assets services and products for users all around the globe.

Socially Infuse Your Trading Experience

Being the World's first cryptocurrency platform that allows users to socially converse with one another on multiple different social applications while having direct access to XT.COM has allowed the platform to expand globally as a social infused exchange. Now, social trading has become integrated in every detail of XT.COM.

XT.COM develops social trading partnerships with BTOK, the Web3 social network based on blockchain technology, and Tapatalk, the world's largest converged forum.

Web3 Lucky draws, AMA, Airdrops & More!

On this 4th anniversary occasion, XT.COM will be having multiple special events including lucky draws, staking activities, airdrops and AMAs for celebratory purposes. Users can participate in the WEB3 Time Travel event on the exchange. The special events will be supported by Artificial Intelligent Platform Coin, Crazymeta, GamerHub, Matr1X, MetaTlantis, NFT11, QI, Redlight Coin, Sleep Future and many other projects.

Special AMAs on multiple different blockchain and cryptocurrency related topics will be held interviewing various projects, blockchain foundations, and universities worldwide to bring the latest updates on the direction the industry is heading towards. Various guest speakers of various projects and blockchains will be attending the AMA; Sandbox, Shima Capital, Cardano, , Big Time, Consensus Capital and much more.

For more information on the XT.COM's exclusive activities, please visit the 4th anniversary home page or follow the hashtag #XT4thAnniv on Instagram, Twitter, and other social media networks.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

