NO TRICKS, JUST TREATS: CARVELEBRATE PEAK CANDY SEASON WITH NEW REESE'S AND KIT KAT® SOFT SERVE TREATS FROM CARVEL®

NO TRICKS, JUST TREATS: CARVELEBRATE PEAK CANDY SEASON WITH NEW REESE'S AND KIT KAT® SOFT SERVE TREATS FROM CARVEL®

Featuring two iconic candy brands, Carvel's fall lineup makes for a frighteningly tasty Halloween season

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is the season for ghosts, ghouls, vampires and witches - but most importantly, candy! To CARVELebrate peak candy season, Carvel is launching a new lineup of limited time fall treats featuring two seasonal candy brand staples: Reese's and KIT KAT®.

To CARVELebrate peak candy season, Carvel’s new limited-time fall treats lineup features Reese’s and KIT KAT®. Now available at Carvel shoppes, for pickup or delivery on Carvel.com and on food delivery platforms, fans can get their fall fix in a variety of Reese’s and KIT KAT® Carvel treats, including a Sundae Dasher that features both iconic candy brands. (PRNewswire)

"There's no better way to level up your favorite Halloween candy than by adding Carvel. Whether it's scary movie marathons, pumpkin patches or trick-or-treating, fall is full of moments to CARVELebrate," said Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Marketing, Carvel. "Our Reese's and KIT KAT® lineup will have all your seasonal cravings covered, especially for fans of both iconic candies."

Available starting today and for a limited time, fans can get their candy fix in a variety of Reese's and KIT KAT® Carvel treats, including a Sundae Dasher that features both iconic candy brands.

Sundae Dasher:

Shake:

Soft Serve:

Scooped Ice Cream:

Flying Saucers:

The candy-focused fall lineup builds upon Carvel's "Make it a CARVELebration" campaign, which encourages fans to celebrate all of life's special moments and sweeten any occasion with Carvel, such as Halloween and other fall traditions.

Fans can purchase their Carvel Reese's and KIT KAT® treats at participating Carvel shoppes, for pickup or delivery on Carvel.com or delivered straight to their door through food delivery platforms. Pricing varies by shoppe. To find a Carvel shoppe and delivery availability near you, visit Carvel.com.

About Carvel Ice Cream

The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently has more than 400 franchised and food service locations. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream and Instagram or become a fan on Facebook.



Media Contacts:

Madison Behm, Manager, PR and Brand Communications, Carvel Ice Cream – MBehm@focusbrands.com

Alyssa Schor, Zeno Group for Carvel Ice Cream – Alyssa.schor@zenogroup.com

Carvel…America's Freshest Ice Cream® Goes Digital With New Emoji Ice Cream Cups (PRNewsfoto/Carvel Ice Cream) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carvel