Invisors Ranks no. 21 on Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Business Chronicle revealed that Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, is ranked no. 21 on its 2022 Best Places to Work list in the medium company category. The list represents companies in the metro-Atlanta area that successfully go above and beyond for their employees.

In a research-backed employee experience survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, Atlanta employees were surveyed on Invisors' work environment, people practices, and other matrices. Invisors' placement is based on the responses submitted by their employees.

"Our teammates show up for one another both inside and outside of the workplace. Whether it be for team bonding activities or during times of need, we strive to create a positive working environment," shares Will Hardy, Partner at Invisors. "We love to have dogs roaming around the office, group office lunches, and releasing stress together competing in the game room. It all leads to a fun and lively atmosphere. It's an honor to be named to the Atlanta Best Places to Work list for the second year in a row, and it is a true testament to the culture and community that our teammates have cultivated."

The top scoring companies were honored at an event on August 31 and featured in a special section published by Atlanta Business Chronicle.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

