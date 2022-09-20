Immunis Welcomes Dr. Peter Diamandis to the Executive Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunis Inc., a private biotechnology company developing an immunomodulatory secretome for age and disease-related immune decline in Phase 1/2a testing, welcomes Peter H. Diamandis, M.D. to the Executive Advisory Board. Dr. Diamandis received degrees in molecular genetics and aerospace engineering from MIT and is a Harvard-trained physician. His entrepreneurship has led to the creation of over 25 companies in the areas of space, education, venture capital and longevity. Named by Fortune as one of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders," Dr. Diamandis is the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, which funds the design and operation of large-scale incentive competitions. As the executive founder of Singularity University, Dr. Diamandis counsels the world's leaders on exponentially growing technologies with programs such as Abundance360 and the Abundance Platinum Longevity Program. He is the co-Founder and Vice-Chairman of the cellular therapeutics company, Celularity, Inc., and of Vaxxinity, Inc., which develops vaccines against COVID and chronic disease. Dr. Diamandis is also the co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Fountain Life, a co-Founder of BOLD Capital Partners and a Board Member of four successful SPAC exits. Dr. Diamandis' books, blogs, podcasts and webinars educate millions of individuals regularly. Immunis is honored to have such an innovative expert join the team.

"I haven't been this excited about a biotech company in a long time! The approach Immunis is taking to reproduce the stem cell secretome and the focus on Sarcopenia is brilliant. Besides the multitude of potential longevity related benefits, battling Sarcopenia could have one of the biggest impacts on healthy aging we've seen this decade," says Dr. Peter H. Diamandis.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The STEM product line leverages Immunis' leading-edge capabilities in stem cell technology to deliver all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural, relative physiological concentrations.

