Hernando Community Coalition Partners with DisposeRx to Launch Pilot Medication Disposal Education Program

Several high schools are using their athletic and band programs to initiate and facilitate the education efforts

SPRING HILL, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hernando Community Coalition (HCC) has distributed DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets throughout its communities since 2018. Now the Coalition and DisposeRx, Inc., are working together to introduce a new pilot program in three high schools in Hernando County to educate students, parents and the community about the importance of prompt and proper medication disposal.

DisposeRx, Inc. is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication safety behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx’s market-leading, patented medication disposal packets and education programs are currently available at 60% of retail pharmacies, 90% of wholesale distributors, and through health plans and provider organizations across the U.S. The company has donated more than 750,000 packets to approximately 450 community non-profits since 2018. (PRNewsfoto/DisposeRx, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We recognize that teenagers are often first introduced to opioids or other controlled substances either as a result of wisdom teeth removal or sports-related injuries," said Tresa Watson, HCC Executive Director. "This pilot program is a great way to engage and educate high school student athletes and their families about the risks associated with leaving medications in the home."

Coalition leaders, school staff, student ambassadors and DisposeRx staff are distributing disposal packets and education postcards at fall sporting events at Nature Coast Technical High School in Brooksville, FL and F.W. Springstead High School in Spring Hill, FL. Hernando High School in Brooksville, FL is also included and will be underway shortly. All three schools plan to distribute packets at winter and spring sporting events as well.

In addition, the Coalition will be collecting data from parents via a postcard and QR code to measure the success of the program.

"The feedback we have received so far has been very positive, and our community members are grateful for our efforts," added Watson. "School board members and other high school principals are expressing interest in growing the program to other county high schools, and we hope to be able to expand our efforts in the future."

DisposeRx, Inc., President and Chief Executive Officer William Simpson, said, "We have been meeting with attorneys general around the country, as well as other state leaders working to address the opioid epidemic. When we share details on the Hernando County pilot, they express interest in replicating similar programs in their own communities. We are thrilled to be a part of this pioneering initiative and commend the Coalition for their commitment to educating and protecting their communities."

About DisposeRx, Inc.

North Carolina-based DisposeRx, Inc. is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication safety behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented medication disposal packets and education programs are currently available at 60% of retail pharmacies, 90% of wholesale distributors, and through health plans and provider organizations across the US. The company has donated more than 900,000 packets to approximately 500 community non-profits since 2018. For more information, visit DisposeRx.

About the Hernando Community Coalition

The Hernando Community Coalition (HCC) is a countywide behavioral health partnership working to prevent and reduce substance use and associated problems among youth and families in Hernando County, FL. A research oriented 501c3 incorporated in 2004, HCC's mission is to serve as a collective voice for Hernando County residents working towards the health and wellness of community members, with a focus on youth substance abuse. For more information, visit Hernando Community Coalition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DisposeRx, Inc.