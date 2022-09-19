McDermott Adds Prominent Litigators in Dallas

Former Jones Day and Baker Botts Partners Add High-Stakes Litigation Experience for Commercial, Energy and Technology Clients

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of partners Richard Salgado and David Genender to its Litigation Practice Group based in Dallas. David and Richard are experienced first-chair trial lawyers who understand the complex litigation risks associated with doing business in today's economy.

"McDermott is committed to continued growth across Texas, including a strategic focus on expanding our litigation capabilities in a broadening market with diverse client needs," Mike Poulos, Partner-in-Charge of Firm Strategy, said. "Richard and David are essential to that growth, and we're excited they chose McDermott."

"Richard and David's skills add another level of trial-ready experience in the Texas market, providing invaluable counsel to clients with complex litigation needs across key industries including technology, energy and life sciences," Steven Scholes, global head of McDermott's Litigation Practice Group, said. "They have both achieved exceptional outcomes for their clients, and we look forward to their continued success at McDermott."

Richard represents clients in complex, bet-the-company disputes ranging from commercial litigation to tort, intellectual property and regulatory matters with amounts at issue often in the billions of dollars. He has led more than a dozen jury trials and major arbitrations coast-to-coast and internationally. Having substantial appellate experience, Richard has presented oral arguments in more than two dozen cases before each of the 13 federal courts of appeal as well as numerous state courts of appeal. His wins include several reversals of jury verdicts. Richard joins McDermott from Jones Day.

"I joined McDermott because it is the perfect fit for key clients I've served for many years, and also for the opportunity to help build the preeminent litigation practice in Texas," Richard said.

David represents both plaintiffs and defendants in arbitrations in state and federal courts across the country. He handles high-stakes, complex civil disputes for clients in the energy, technology, private equity, professional services, real estate and life sciences industries. David has handled patent infringement, misappropriation of trade secrets, licensing, antitrust, fiduciary duty, environmental, product liability, post-acquisition accounting, royalty and toxic tort matters in addition to typical contract and fraud commercial disputes. Besides representing clients in disputes, David routinely counsels clients regarding dispute resolution agreements, risk management and other matters designed to minimize litigation risk and/or exposure. David joins McDermott after 28 years at Baker Botts LLP.

"It's an exciting time to be a trial lawyer in Texas," David said. "I was immediately impressed with McDermott's growing platform and commitment to providing excellent client service in Texas. I know this move will benefit my clients. My decision was made that much easier when I got to know the outstanding people with whom I will be working,"

Richard and David are the most recent additions to the Firm's global litigation practice following the arrivals of partners Amy Frey in Paris, Jack Thorne in London, Joel Haims in New York and Jon Henry in Washington, DC.

