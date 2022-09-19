Insurtech leader and Industry veteran, Piyush Singh, CPCU, joins the Board of Directors of Cogitate Technology Solutions

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions ("Cogitate"), a leader in accelerating digital insurance technology announced today that Piyush Singh, a Insurtech space leader and an insurance industry veteran has joined the company's Board of Directors as its first outside Director.

Piyush, a thought leader in the insurtech space founded and led the pioneering insurtech start-up Terrene Labs in the small commercial insurance space to enrich the underwriting space. Prior to Terrene, Piyush was an executive leader at leading insurance companies including Great American Insurance Group and RLI Insurance Company and also had a stint at Price Waterhouse.

Piyush Singh, Director, Cogitate, said, "I was really impressed with the leadership team at Cogitate that has decades of experience in running insurance businesses. Cogitate is truly a company that provides 'Insurance Technology by Insurance People' and the positive and strong relationship with their clients is a testament of the strong and holistic value proposition. It will be exhilarating to work with the team that is helping to shape the digital future of the insurance industry with their innovative product portfolio."

"Piyush is a multifaceted visionary who has been on the forefront of transformation of the insurance industry in his various roles as an insurance executive, an insurtech leader, and a respected thought leader in the insurance eco-system. We are absolutely thrilled that he has joined our team," Arvind Kaushal, Co-Founder, CEO and Director of Cogitate commented.

Jacque Schaendorf, Co-Founder and Director, of Cogitate and CEO of Insurance House added "With Piyush on our Board, we have added a new dimension to our insurance expertise, technology prowess and business capabilities. His proven expertise in creating value, driving growth, customer centricity and his network of relationships in the community will help us to enhance the platform and assist us on our trajectory to position Cogitate as the leader in the marketspace."

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc., develops modern and innovative technology products and solutions for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. It helps insurance companies transform their business models to create a competitive advantage in a time of rapid industry change. Cogitate's next-generation technology products and solutions are helping insurance carriers, brokers, MGAs, and agents to accelerate digitalization and expand their businesses.

