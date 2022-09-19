DCI Consulting Group Releases Pay Equity Dashboard Application

Dashboard will provide employers with the ability to compare pay equity trends over time and create interactive reports.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to an increasing demand for dynamic analyses of compensation data, DCI Consulting Group is pleased to announce the launch of the DCI Dashboard for Pay Equity. This Dashboard will allow employers to use the results of their organization's compensation analyses to create interactive visuals and reports that are backed by DCI's expert consultants and software development team. The release of DCI's Dashboard for Pay Equity follows the release of the company's Dashboard for AAP Data in 2021 and its subsequent success.

Dashboard will provide employers with the ability to compare pay equity trends over time and create interactive reports.

As stakeholders become increasingly concerned with pay equity, DCI sought to create a tool that could help employers ensure that their compensation is equitable. DCI's Dashboard for Pay Equity produces easily digestible visuals that are useful to all levels of an organization, from the local HR team trying to eliminate wage gaps to the C-Suite seeking to understand if their organization has an equitable compensation strategy.

With DCI's Dashboard for Pay Equity, employers will be able to:

Visualize compensation analysis results, including:

Trend results of multiple years and across locations

Examine results organization-wide or filter by location or pay group

Use results to inform salary adjustments

Invite users to view interactive read-only reports

Customize access to specific users

Generate on-demand reports

Identify priority results for research and action planning

Organizations that are interested in learning more about the DCI Dashboard for Pay Equity can go to DCI's website. Along with pay equity analyses, DCI offers expansive services for employers including government compliance, diversity metrics, and workforce analytics. More information can be found at https://www.dciconsult.com/.

About DCI

We help organizations solve their most complex human resource challenges. Using a data-driven approach, our expert consultants partner with clients to address organizational challenges holistically while helping them to mitigate their risk. We utilize the best practices in industrial-organizational psychology, labor economics, and human resources in our continual pursuit of workplace equity.

