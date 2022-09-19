AgentSync Names Hippo President and CEO Rick McCathron as Board Advisor

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentSync today announced it has named Hippo President and CEO Rick McCathron as a Board Advisor. McCathron will provide AgentSync with invaluable guidance based on his extensive experience as an insurance industry leader who has embraced technology throughout his successful career.

"Rick is relentlessly focused on integrating technology in the insurance industry," said Niji Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer of AgentSync. "He understands the complexity of distribution and how to use technology to quickly scale producer channels. His expertise is perfectly aligned with our goals at AgentSync."

McCathron has held senior executive positions at multiple insurance companies including First Connect Insurance as President and CEO from 2012 to 2017; Superior Access Insurance as President and CEO from 2007 to 2010; and Mercury Insurance Group as Regional Vice President from 2004 to 2007.

At Hippo, McCathron is responsible for the company's strategic vision, ensuring Hippo offers a superior customer experience and maintains high operational velocity. During his tenure, Hippo has focused on proactive home protection, leveraging technology to help homeowners prevent small issues from becoming big problems.

"AgentSync is transforming insurance distribution by improving the producer experience and empowering agents and carriers with solutions that help their customers protect what matters most," said McCathron. "The company has already built significant momentum in both distribution and producer management. I am excited to work with Niji, Jenn, and the larger AgentSync team as they continue to deliver modern insurance infrastructure and tackle some of the industry's biggest challenges."

About AgentSync

AgentSync builds modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, MGAs, and producers. The company's solutions create onboarding, licensing, and appointing processes insurers and producers love while ensuring growth and compliance never compete. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and headquartered in Denver, Colo., AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver's Best Places to Work, as a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, and an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner. For more information, visit www.agentsync.io .

