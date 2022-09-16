InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Storage Unit for Households Items (ALL-2895)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a practical and convenient means for storing and protecting important items during a hurricane," said an inventor, from Lagrange, Ga., "so I invented the KEPITDRI. My design would provide peace of mind knowing that furniture, electronics and other keepsakes are safe against water damage."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved storage unit for use during hurricanes. It can be used to store furniture, electronics, cherished items, etc. As a result, it protects stored items against water damage and mold and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a waterproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses in areas prone to hurricanes, flooding, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-2895, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp