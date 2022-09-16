Fortune and Great Place to Work® name Schneider Electric one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™, ranking No. 8

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the global leader in energy management and automation, is pleased to announce that it is ranked No. 8 on the 2022 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ list awarded by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine. This is Schneider's fourth time being named to this prestigious list, showing its long-standing commitment to employees and their career journey.

Schneider Electric (PRNewswire)

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production award is based on analysis of survey responses from 57,000 current employees in the manufacturing and production industry. In that survey, 83 percent of Schneider Electric's employees said the company is a great place to work. This number is 26 percent higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production for the fourth time," said Kenneth Engel, senior vice president, Global Supply Chain, Schneider Electric North America. "Our powerful mission and culture that we've created provide a strong foundation to build on as our teams believe in them and are empowered to drive the change we want to see in the world."

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies, like Schneider Electric, are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production."

About the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™



Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 57,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the manufacturing and production industry. Schneider Electric rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index survey˜. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

