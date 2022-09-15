StemExpress Opens New Collection Center in Biotech Hub of Boston, MA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StemExpress is excited to announce the opening of their newest StemExpress cell collection center in Boston, Massachusetts. StemExpress is relocating from Arlington, MA to the prestigious research hub of Cambridge, MA. The move promises more partnerships and better logistics for client needs, opening doors for more scalable cell and gene therapies.

The location of the new collection center, which includes a modern cell isolation laboratory, will enable StemExpress to continue to help advance global research, scale clinical and commercial operations within the region, and support innovative treatments in Cambridge's healthcare systems.

Founded in 2010, StemExpress has been a leading provider of immune and stem cells for over a decade - actively supporting medical research, clinical trials, and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. StemExpress has locations in Massachusetts, Nevada, Maryland, Philadelphia, North Carolina, and California.

The company is looking to expand their team of scientists and skilled business professionals for their Cambridge location. Internships will be offered to students with outstanding academic records with the opportunity for full-time employment. To learn more about career opportunities, visit StemExpress.com/Careers.

StemExpress will host two grand opening events to welcome blood donors, neighbors, and clients to their new facility. The first is an invitation-only event for clients and business partners, highlighting their new state-of-the-art laboratory. The event, which takes place on September 21st, 2022, gives StemExpress clients an opportunity to tour the facility and discuss the rapidly expanding field of cell and gene therapy research. Clients can request an invite or RSVP by emailing: Marketing@StemExpress.com.

The second community event welcomes people of all ages to attend the on-site celebration with music, food, and raffles. Adults are encouraged to sign up to become blood donors and take part in life-saving research. The event takes place on October 15th, 2022, from 11:00 am -3:00 pm. Learn more at StemExpress.com/Boston-Grand-Opening.

StemExpress is eager to take part in important cell and gene centered events in the Boston area - meeting fellow thought leaders in the field and spurring advancements in CAR T-Cell therapy. StemExpress is excited to attend the CAR-TCR Summit at the Hynes Convention Center from Sept 19th-22nd where they will discuss closing the loop in the commercialization of cell and gene therapies, leading to more accessible patient treatments. Visit StemExpress.com/CAR-TCR to schedule a meet-and-greet with a StemExpress expert.

CONTACT: press@StemExpress.com

View original content:

SOURCE StemExpress