Documentary about Boeing MAX 737 Disaster Premieres on Amazon Prime

The work of NYC-based aviation accident law firm Kreindler & Kreindler is featured in a new documentary released by Amazon Studios. The tragic story of the Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 Boeing 737 MAX crash is told through the perspective of Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Dominic Gates, the victims' families and their attorneys with added insight from former Boeing workers turned whistle-blowers.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Studios released the movie, Flight / Risk, a documentary that follows everyday people thrust into the midst of a global tragedy in the aftermath of two horrific crashes of new Boeing 737 MAX airplanes - tragedies that took place only five months apart. The two similar crashes resulted in the combined loss of 346 people. The story is revealed through several perspectives - Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Dominic Gates, the victims' families and their attorneys, including Kreindler & Kreindler's Justin Green, with additional insight from a former Boeing engineer turned whistle-blower.

Aviation Accident law firm Kreindler & Kreindler is featured in a new documentary released by Amazon Studios.

View movie trailer for Amazon Prime documentary "Flight / Risk" here .

A Law Firm Working on Behalf of the Victims of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

The film focuses particularly on the Kreindler law firm's representation of 34 families who lost loved ones in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash. Kreindler attorney Justin Green is Co-Chair of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee (PEC) for the victims' families litigation against Boeing. Green, along with law partners Daniel Rose and Brian Alexander are each military-trained pilots, bringing a unique perspective to their work on the PEC. Additional Kreindler attorneys appointed to the plaintiffs' committee are Anthony Tarricone, Megan Benett, and Erin Applebaum. Kreindler attorneys Andrew Maloney, Kevin Mahoney, Vincent Lesch and Marc Moller round out the firm's legal team working on the case. Kreindler is the largest and most successful plaintiffs' aviation accident law firm in the world.

The Litigation Between Boeing and the Victims' Families

In the lawsuit filed against Boeing in 2019, the victims' families allege that Boeing put the financial interests of its shareholders ahead of the safety of passengers and flight crews. Boeing rushed the design, manufacture and certification of the Boeing 737 MAX, misrepresented to the public, the FAA, and Boeing's customers that the airplane was safe to fly and Boeing shockingly continued to claim that the aircraft was safe to fly even after the second crash of a Boeing 737 MAX. The plaintiffs' allege that Boeing was eager to get the plane into service quickly, as the company viewed the new aircraft as Boeing's best weapon in its war for market share with European rival Airbus and their new A320neo airplane.

Lawsuits arising from the crash, yet still unresolved, are scheduled for trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, beginning March 2023 (In re: Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 Crash (1:19-cv-02170).

