Unique Logistics International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 Highlighted by 173% Growth in Revenue and 94% Growth in Adjusted EBITDA

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) ("Unique" or the "Company"), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced results for its fiscal year ended May 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

(in millions)





For the Year Ended May 31


2022


2021









Net Revenue

$        1,014.5


$           371.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$             17.3


$               8.9






 As of 


May 31, 2022


May 31, 2021





Total Assets

$           124.9


$             69.5

Total Stockholders' Equity

$               5.8


$               6.6


  • Revenue increased 173% year over year
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 94% year over year.

CEO Sunandan Ray commented on these results, "2022 was a pivotal year in the evolution of Unique Logistics since the acquisition of our operating subsidiaries in May 2020. Our focus has been on consolidating operations, continuing to build out our management team, and growing revenue by adding strategic corporate accounts."

"We are proud to present our second year consolidated financial results and believe we continue to prove the promise we knew was there when we first embarked on this endeavor.  We are confident that our efforts to execute for our customers, build management expertise and evolve our ownership structure will result in a company that is poised to accelerate into the future."

Business Outlook

Mr. Ray stated, "For the fiscal year 2023 we are cautious, but optimistic about the Company's growth prospects. We believe the customer base will continue to grow strongly and management will seek to improve profitability and increase EBITDA by building on the value additions in our service as well as operational efficiency. The Company will be focused on completing the acquisitions previously announced."

ABOUT UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC Markets: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

For more information on UNQL and its businesses, please visit www.unique-usa.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is useful to investors because it is commonly used in the cloud communications industry to evaluate companies on the basis of operating performance and leverage. Adjusted EBITDA provides an adjusted view of EBITDA that takes into account certain significant non-recurring transactions, if any, such as impairment losses and expenses associated with pending acquisitions, which vary significantly between periods and are not recurring in nature, as well as certain recurring non-cash charges such as changes in fair value of the Company's derivative liabilities and stock-based compensation. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a measure of the Company's operational and financial progress that corresponds with the measurements used by management as a basis for allocating resources and making other operating decisions.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to represent cash flows for the periods presented, nor have they been presented as an alternative to operating income or as an indicator of operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). In accordance with SEC Regulation G, the non-GAAP measurements in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measurement, which can be viewed under the heading "Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) from Operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" in the financial tables included in this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as the growth in revenues, along with the statements under the heading Business Outlook are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



















For the Year Ended


For the Year Ended


31-May-22

31-May-21

Revenues:








Airfreight services


$

499,024,643


$

137,055,903


Ocean freight and ocean services



446,977,162



196,041,832


Contract logistics



3,491,489



3,093,626


Customs brokerage and other services



64,993,386



35,695,911


Total revenues



1,014,486,680



371,887,272










Costs and operating expenses:








Airfreight services



496,918,427



130,564,578


Ocean freight and ocean services



418,552,477



179,759,763


Contract logistics



1,771,415



1,267,360


Customs brokerage and other services



54,368,332



33,766,727


Salaries and related costs



11,736,610



9,184,390


Professional fees



1,079,819



1,350,369


Rent and occupancy



2,022,396



1,815,194


Selling and promotion



6,653,335



4,535,373


Depreciation and amortization



782,351



765,532


Fees on factoring agreements



27,000



4,471,540


Bad debt expense



2,541,676



240,000


Other



1,508,425



637,458


Total costs and operating expenses



997,962,263



368,358,284










Income from operations



16,524,417



3,528,988










Other income (expenses)








Interest expense



(5,632,551)



(431,439)


Amortization of debt discount



(776,515)



(1,350,389)


Gain on forgiveness of promissory note



358,236



1,646,062


Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(4,020,698)



-


Loss on extinguishment of convertible note



(564,037)



(1,147,856


Other income



60,000



-


Total other income (expenses)



(10,575,565)



(1,283,622)










Net income before income taxes



5,948,852



2,245,366










Income tax expense



2,414,298



519,869










Net income



3,534,554



1,725,497










Deemed Dividend



(4,565,725)



-










Net (loss) income available for common shareholders


$

(1,031,171)


$

1,725,497


UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















31-May-22



31-May-21









ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

1,422,393



$

252,615


Accounts receivable, net



74,746,036




20,369,747


Contract assets



30,970,581




23,423,314


Factoring reserve



-




7,593,665


Other prepaid expenses and current assets



1,404,021




761,458


Total current assets



108,543,031




52,400,799











Property and equipment, net



188,889




192,092











Other long-term assets:









Goodwill



4,463,129




4,463,129


Intangible assets, net



7,337,704




8,044,853


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



2,408,098




3,797,527


Deferred tax asset, net



942,748




263,221


Deposits



1,028,336




292,141


Other long-term assets



16,180,015




16,860,871


Total assets


$

124,911,935



$

69,453,762











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

49,028,862



$

38,992,846


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



5,666,159




2,383,915


Accrued freight



9,240,650




10,403,430


Contract Liabilities



468,209




-


Revolving credit facility



38,141,451




-


Current portion of notes payable, net of discount



608,333




2,285,367


Current portion of long-term debt due to related parties



301,308




397,975


Current portion of operating lease liability



912,618




1,466,409


Total current liabilities



104,367,590




55,929,942











Other long-term liabilities



282,666




565,338


Long-term-debt due to related parties, net of current portion



397,968




715,948


Notes payable, net of current portion, net of discount



-




3,193,306


Derivative liabilities



12,437,994




-


Operating lease liability, net of current portion



1,593,873




2,431,144


Total long-term liabilities



14,712,501




6,905,736











Total liabilities



119,080,091




62,835,678











Commitments and contingencies



-















Stockholders' Equity:









Preferred Stock, $.001 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized









Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000 issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2022 and 2021



130




130


Series B Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 820,800 and 840,000 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



821




840


Series C Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 195 and none, issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



-




-


Series D Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 187 and none, issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



-




-


Preferred Stock, Value









Common stock, $0.001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 687,196,478 and 393,742,663 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively



687,197




393,743


Additional paid-in capital



292,155




4,906,384


Retained earnings



4,851,541




1,316,987


Total Stockholders' Equity



5,831,844




6,618,084


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

124,911,935



$

69,453,762


UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA (Non GAAP Measure)






























For the Year Ended



For the Year Ended


31-May-22

31-May-21

Net income (loss)


$

(1,031,171)



$

1,725,497











Add Back:









Deemed dividend



4,565,725






Income tax expense



2,414,298




519,869


Depreciation and amortization



782,352




765,532


Stock-based compensation



-




91,666


Gain on forgiveness of promissory notes



(358,236)




1,147,856


Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes



564,037




(1,646,062)


Change in derivative liability



4,020,698






Factoring fees



27,000




4,471,540


Interest expense (including accretion of debt discount)



6,349,066




1,781,828











Adjusted EBITDA


$

17,333,769



$

8,857,726


