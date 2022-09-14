Miral Announces the Opening of SeaWorld® Abu Dhabi in 2023

- Construction of next-generation marine-life theme park, SeaWorld® Abu Dhabi is 85% complete

- The research and rescue center planned to open this year

- The One Ocean Realm will include a 360° immersive media experience

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, announced it has reached 85% construction completion of the next-generation marine-life theme park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Island's latest mega-development. The development, which is due to open in 2023 as the latest addition to Yas Island's tourism offering, includes the UAE's first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center.

To be located next to the marine-life theme park, the research and rescue center will open this year. It will support regional and global conservation efforts, providing an advanced knowledge hub with a focus on indigenous Arabian Gulf and marine life ecosystems. The center will be led by world-class marine scientists, veterinarians, animal care professionals, rescue experts and educators, who will collaborate with peers, environmental organizations, regulators and academic institutions to impact long-term conservation efforts in the region. The rescue team will also be available to support the authorities 24/7.

Built on five indoor levels with a total area of approximately 183,000sqm, the marine-life theme park is in the final stages of construction completion of the interior themed guest environments, habitats, rides, and immersive experiences. Utilizing SeaWorld's vast experience operating world-class marine-life theme parks for over 55 years, the purpose-built habitats and ecosystems for the animals that will call SeaWorld Abu Dhabi home have been designed and built using the latest technologies, aiming to provide the residents a dynamic environment that replicates their natural habitat.

The marine-life theme park, set to be home to the region's largest and most expansive multi-species marine-life aquarium, will feature a myriad of immersive experiences and interactive exhibits, inviting guests from around the world to broaden their knowledge and appreciation of marine-life, while educating and inspiring. The central "One Ocean" realm of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi links six distinct marine environments throughout the park, all of which tell a unified story based on the interconnectivity of all life on earth and in our ocean. Within the central hub, guests will encounter fascinating ocean stories presented in an expansive 360º fully immersive media experience, transporting them from one fascinating place to another, while they encounter much of the ocean's diverse marine-life, learning how the One Ocean current impacts us all.

Commenting on this milestone, HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral said: "Abu Dhabi and the UAE has delivered longstanding marine conservation, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi signifies the start of a new chapter in regional and global marine life knowledge, conservation, and sustainability. Our partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment to bring this next-generation marine-life theme park to the capital will help further position Abu Dhabi as a global tourism hub and contribute to its economic growth and diversification vision."

Scott Ross, Chairman, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, "On behalf of the Board of Directors of SeaWorld, I'd like to thank Miral for their partnership as we work together to bring SeaWorld to Yas Island. We are honored for the unique opportunity to be a part of Abu Dhabi's innovative vision for economic diversification and growth as well as the Emirate's commitment to marine-life conservation. SeaWorld brings a legacy of inspiring love and conservation for the ocean and marine animals, and we cannot be more excited to extend our global conservation network and mission to protect marine animals and their habitats in the sea and gulfs surrounding the UAE. We look forward to celebrating the UAE's history and deep-rooted connection to the ocean through the many incredible and immersive experiences at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi."

Mohammed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer, Miral added, "We are proud to mark this significant milestone in the development of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, leveraging its legacy of marine animal rescue and rehabilitation. This is an important and transformational addition to Yas Island's immersive experiences, which is yet another testament to achieving our vision for the island, positioning it as a top global destination."

Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said: "It is a privilege to partner with Abu Dhabi's leading creator of experiences Miral as we bring to life another extraordinary SeaWorld experience for guests with our first marine-life theme park in over 30 years and our first outside the USA. SeaWorld's nearly six decades of caring for such a vast array of marine animals is what makes this possible and what enables us to introduce another first for the UAE region – a marine animal research and rescue center for the UAE. We are excited to witness the impact that these endeavours will have on inspiring the next generation of marine animal conservationists across the UAE and advancing the causes of research, rescue, and conservation worldwide."

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is anticipated to contain more than 58 million litres of water and be home to more than 150 species of marine animals including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays, sea turtles, reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates in addition to hundreds of birds including penguins, puffins, murres, flamingos and more. The park's animals will be cared for by an expert and experienced team of dedicated zoologists, veterinarians, nutritionists, and animal specialists who share a passion and commitment to maintaining the health and wellbeing of the animals in their care.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will further support Miral's vision to position Yas Island as a top global destination and a great addition to the island's unique portfolio of attractions and experiences. The next-generation marine-life park is scheduled for completion in late 2022 and is set to become Yas Island's next mega attraction.

