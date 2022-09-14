InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Side Shade for Vehicle Windows (PBT-178)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient accessory to prevent sunlight from entering side vehicle windows while parked," said an inventor, from Lake Havasu City, Ariz., "so I invented the SIDE SHADE. My design would eliminate the need to return to a hot and uncomfortable vehicle interior."

The invention provides an effective sunshade for the side windows of a parked vehicle. In doing so, it protects the interior of the vehicle against heat buildup and sun damage. It also enhances comfort when returning to the vehicle. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

