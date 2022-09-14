InventHelp Inventor Develops an Air Compressor Regulator (RSD-170)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to use air tanks without constantly checking the pressure gauges and if the tanks were safe to use or not," said an inventor from Crestline, Calif., "I also wanted to play airsoft more effectively, so I invented the AIR GATE REGULATOR."

The invention can be adapted for use on most typical air compressors and compressed air tanks. It provides a greater level of precision than analog units and more easily determines if the pressure level has dropped below an acceptable level. As per the inventor, "It safeguards critical damage to air tanks allowing for the user to better understand their equipment, which could help in the sport of airsoft." The device can be controlled remotely, is convenient and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RSD-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

