Centrum Silver is Now Clinically Shown to Support Cognitive Health in Older Adults

New Study of Centrum Silver from COSMOS-Mind Demonstrates Significant Improvements in Participants' Cognitive Function.

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New study results released today on the large-scale, clinical trial COSMOS-Mind, suggests that those who took Centrum Silver demonstrated significant improvement in cognitive function in comparison to placebo. These new findings provide additional evidence on the benefits of multivitamin supplementation in older adults.

Centrum, a leader in multivitamins for nearly 50 years, has a long history of supporting research to advance the science on benefits of vitamin/mineral supplementation. It is the most clinically studied multivitamin brand in the world. In continuing with this strong heritage, Centrum Silver product, placebo, and packaging was provided in support of the Cocoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS) trial.

Cognitive health, defined as the ability to think, learn and remember, is an essential component of our overall well-being as we age.1 Finding a way to support cognitive function in older adults is an important public health issue, as roughly two out of every three Americans experience some level of cognitive impairment around the age of 70.2 Additionally, according to a 2019 AARP Brain Health and Dietary Supplements survey, more than a quarter of Americans ages 50 and older regularly take supplements for their brain health, pointing to the growing concern older adults have around cognitive decline.

"We know that multivitamins are a practical and effective way to complement nutrition and support general health," shared Natalie Halpern, Brand Director, Centrum US. "The most recent data revealed by the COSMOS-Mind Study is an exciting and promising point on the role Centrum Silver multivitamins can play in supporting healthy aging, especially cognitive function."

Centrum Silver was specifically selected for the COSMOS-Mind trial which investigated the effects of multivitamin and cocoa flavonoid consumption on cognitive functioning in 2,262 women and men, 65 years and older, over the course of three years. The COSMOS-Mind team tested each participant's cognitive function via annual cognitive assessments.3

The results of the COSMO-Mind Study show that an intervention as simple as taking Centrum Silver could help support cognitive function, memory, and executive function in older adults.4* Participants who took Centrum Silver showed significant improvement in their episodic memory – the memory that is tied to specific events or experiences, as well as their executive function, which includes cognitive skills needed to carry out everyday activities as compared to placebo.5

A detailed report on the COSMOS-Mind Study published in Alzheimer & Dementia Journal can be found here.

For more information on Centrum and Centrum Silver, please visit Centrum.com.

* This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Centrum

Centrum has spent decades listening to the human body and learning about what it needs to thrive. The brand offers nutritional products that work in harmony with your body and help you respond to its unique needs. Innovation and research remain to be the building blocks of the brand's foundation. For more information about Centrum, please visit www.centrum.com.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with brands trusted by millions of consumers globally. The group employs over 22,000 people across 170 markets, who are united by Haleon's purpose - to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, Parodontax and Centrum - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

For more information, please visit www.haleon.com

