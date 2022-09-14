777 Partners Acquires Significant Minority Stake in United Star Software Limited

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 777 Partners, a Miami-based alternative investment firm, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 40% stake in United Star Software Limited ("USG"), a Dublin based aggregator of regional software development groups in Central & Eastern Europe.

USG was founded in 2022 by Tomaž Sešek (an industry veteran with over 30 years of operational and consulting experience in the management of technology companies and software development across firms such as Adacta, SRC and Stern Stewart) & Ivan Bajic (an M&A and Investments specialist with a successful career across several leading institutions, including Glencore, ING, Deloitte and RBI). USG will work with public and private sector clients on highly complex custom software development and agile solutions. 777 Partners will partner with USG's management team in creating a global digital engineering champion, which aims to achieve sustainable growth by pursuing M&A, developing the current service offering and technical depth while building a deep-rooted presence and leadership positions across international markets.

"We're thrilled about what this strategic growth investment means for the platform and its clients. USG is well positioned to benefit from digitalisation and automation tailwinds and we look forward to working with management in realising their ambitious goals," said Josh Wander.

"We are very excited to be partnering with 777 Partners in building a unique global digital transformation platform. As digital transformation continues to become an ever more important driver of business growth across all industries, we will be acquiring world's best software development companies to support clients on their digitalisation paths to unlock their full potential," said Co-CEOs Ivan Bajic & Tomaž Sešek.

777 Partners has built a robust portfolio in the technology industry, focusing on undervalued businesses with best-in-class solutions, large addressable markets and management teams with industry and execution depth. Investments include AeroCRS, Air Black Box, ata football, Buff Dubs, ClaimRuler, DAMsmart, Ensurem, Fanatiz, Liquid Light, Nunchee, Synchrono Group, Uown, World Ticket.

The investment was led by Josh Wander and Steve Pasko, the founders of 777 Partners.

About 777 Partners:

777 Partners is a Miami-based alternative investment firm that invests across a number of high growth attractive verticals. Founded in 2015, 777 Partners strategically invests across seven broad industries / strategies: insurance; consumer and commercial finance; litigation finance; direct lending; sports, media and entertainment; aviation; and special opportunities. The firm seeks to acquire and build operating businesses that generate long-term, high quality predictable cash flows for its proprietary balance sheet, while consolidating operations across like businesses to create efficiencies and economies of scale. 777 Partners invests at all stages of the business cycle and targets companies accretive to its existing portfolio.

