Syndio Partners with the New York Stock Exchange to Expand ESG Tools Available to Listed Companies

Offerings Will Include Syndio's PayEQ and Workplace Equity Platform

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio, the country's leading Workplace Equity Platform, today announced it is partnering with the New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, to make Syndio's workplace equity offerings available to NYSE-listed companies in support of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

Syndio Partners with the New York Stock Exchange (PRNewswire)

As companies strive to tackle pay parity across their employee populations and manage increasing requests from investors and other stakeholders to deliver on pay transparency, this initiative expands the suite of ESG tools the NYSE makes available to its listed companies to help meet their fast-growing needs in this area. Through its landmark PayEQ and suite of products and services, Syndio provides technology and expert guidance to help companies measure, achieve, and sustain all facets of workplace equity - from bringing in talent fairly to compensating, retaining, and promoting them equitably.

"The NYSE is pleased to launch this exciting collaboration with Syndio, allowing us to expand the suite of ESG services we make available to our listed companies," said Michael Harris, Global Head of Capital Markets, NYSE. "Syndio's products and services will be of particular interest to our issuers as they target the "S," or social, area of ESG, focusing on the increasingly important area of pay equity in the workplace."

According to The Insight Partners, the ESG software market is expected to reach $1.49 billion by 2028, while companies face increased pressure from stakeholders to analyze their pay gaps. This year alone, seven Fortune 100 companies faced pay gap disclosure proxy votes and over one-quarter of Fortune 100 companies will disclose a pay equity metric.

"Workplace equity is fundamental to a company's long-term success and companies must deliver on their promises to their employees," said Maria Colacurcio, Syndio CEO. "We're proud to be a part of the NYSE's efforts to help companies advance and navigate their ESG journeys, and bring long-lasting equity and diversity to the workplace."

With this initiative, NYSE-listed companies will have preferred access to Syndio's Workplace Equity Platform, which includes:

PayEQ™ - analyze, resolve, and prevent pay disparities due to gender, race, ethnicity, or any other demographics. - analyze, resolve, and prevent pay disparities due to gender, race, ethnicity, or any other demographics.

OppEQ™ - analyze hiring, promotions, performance scores, and retention rates by gender, race, and more to identify the root causes of inequities and pay gaps – and create action plans for improvement. - analyze hiring, promotions, performance scores, and retention rates by gender, race, and more to identify the root causes of inequities and pay gaps – and create action plans for improvement.

Expert Advisors - A team of data scientists, technology experts, and legal professionals who specialize in workplace equity and provide ongoing best practice advice — from global legal compliance and DEI goal setting to ESG and human capital disclosures. - A team of data scientists, technology experts, and legal professionals who specialize in workplace equity and provide ongoing best practice advice — from global legal compliance and DEI goal setting to ESG and human capital disclosures.

The addition of Syndio's offerings to the NYSE's suite of ESG services will launch later this year through an exclusive offering to NYSE-listed companies as well as planned thought-leadership events over the course of the year.

About Syndio

Syndio provides technology and expert guidance that helps companies measure, achieve, and sustain all facets of workplace equity. Over 200 companies, including 10% of the Fortune 200 and 30% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, rely on Syndio's platform to close pay and opportunity gaps, mitigate legal risk, and turn DE&I goals into tangible results. Together, we are showing the world how to build resilient, open workplaces by ensuring every employee is valued based on who they are and what they contribute to their company's success.

CONTACT:

Katie Curnutte

617.640.9765

katie@kingstonmarketing.group

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syndio