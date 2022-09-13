RMO'S MATTHEW BAKER NAMED ASSOCIATE FELLOW OF LITIGATION COUNSEL OF AMERICA

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate and inheritance dispute law firm, RMO LLP, announced today Los Angeles Managing Partner, Matthew Baker, has been selected as an Associate Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America (LCA).

RMO Founding Partner, Scott Rahn, said, "Matthew is an all-star person and litigator, and it's no surprise to us that the LCA recognized his abilities. We couldn't be prouder of him."

Baker's practice focuses on probate disputes, including representing heirs, beneficiaries and fiduciaries in contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship litigation matters.

In addition to his work at RMO, Baker is incoming President of the Santa Monica Bar Association and Treasurer of the Beverly Hills Estate Planning Council. He also has served as a volunteer prosecutor with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and as a volunteer with the Public Counsel Law Center, including the Children's Rights Project, Public Counsel's Debtor Assistance Project, and the Center for Veterans' Advancement.

The Litigation Counsel of America is a trial lawyer honorary society composed of less than one-half of one percent of American lawyers. Fellowship in the LCA is highly selective and by invitation only. Associate Fellows are selected based upon excellence and early career accomplishments in litigation, both at the trial and appellate levels, and superior ethical reputation. The LCA is aggressively diverse in its composition. Established as a trial and appellate lawyer honorary society reflecting the American bar in the twenty-first century, the LCA represents the best in law among its membership. The number of Fellowships has been kept at an exclusive limit by design, allowing qualifications, diversity and inclusion to align effectively, with recognition of excellence in litigation across all segments of the bar. Associate Fellows are generally at the partner or shareholder level, or on such track, or are independent practitioners with recognized experience and accomplishment. In addition, the LCA is dedicated to promoting superior advocacy, professionalism and ethical standards among its Fellows at all levels.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/

