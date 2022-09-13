LAMBERT HIRES BETH WIEGARD TO JOIN INDUSTRY-LEADING PRIVATE EQUITY TEAM

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert, a strategic communications and advisory firm specializing in investor relations, public relations and integrated marketing, announced that Beth Wiegard joined the company as a Director in its Capital Markets group. In this role, Wiegard will be an integral member of the firm's private equity (PE) practice, which was ranked first in The Deal's list of private equity PR firms for the second quarter of 2022.

Beth Wiegard (PRNewswire)

Lambert announced that Beth Wiegard has joined the company as a Director in its Capital Markets group.

"Beth's expertise in financial communications and public relations will be a great asset to us in advancing the growth and development strategies of our current and future PE clients," said Lambert Managing Director Cornell Hazelton. "We're excited to welcome her to our top ranked PE team."

Wiegard started her career in communications in higher education, writing grant proposals and promotional materials for Fordham University in New York City. She then moved into financial communications at Ogilvy Adams & Rinehart (now Ogilvy), where she developed and implemented client programs in the financial services, energy, defense and telecommunications industries, including work on M&A transactions, proxy fights and crisis communications. Wiegard earned her master's degree from the University of Toronto and her bachelor's degree from Fordham University.

"It is essential for PE firms to be strategic in their use of communications in order to reach their growth and investment goals in a complex and rapidly changing market," said Wiegard. "I'm thrilled to join the Lambert PE team and look forward to helping further the success of its outstanding—and expanding—client portfolio."

About Lambert

Founded in 1998, Lambert invented the PR and IR integrated agency model with over 20 years of continuous growth attributed to the firm's laser focus on strategic communications and bottom-line results in the achievement of client goals. The award-winning national agency is a top-40 PR and top-15 IR firm with top-5 specialties in automotive and mobility, education, and M&A/private equity, alongside robust practice areas in consumer packaged goods, healthcare and biotech, and tourism and hospitality. The firm's reach spans major talent hubs, including New York City, Detroit, St. Louis, Houston, and Phoenix. Lambert is a founding partner of TiiCKER, a shareholder loyalty, marketing, and perks platform, and an equity partner in minority-owned independent marketing agency 9th Wonder. Lambert's Founder and Chairman Jeff Lambert is the global board chair of PROI Worldwide, the world's largest and most diverse partnership of PR firms, and named 2021 Ally of the Year, the top diversity award in public relations issued by Diversity Action Alliance.

Media Contact

Andrea Eberle

aeberle@lambert.com

313.309.9500

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lambert