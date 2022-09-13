InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Vehicle Fuel Tank (JTK-133)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe and convenient way to fill a vehicle's gas tank from either side," said an inventor, from McComb, Miss., "so I invented the DUAL 2 TANK. My design would save time and avoid guesswork when filling up at the pump."

The invention enables the fuel tank to be filled from either side of a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to turn around or wait in line for a particular gas pump. As a result, it increases convenience. It also eliminates the need to remember which side the gas tank door is located. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

