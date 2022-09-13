Hudson Mind Introduces TMS Treatments

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hudson Mind today announced its Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) offering. Launched in 2022 as the mental health division of Hudson Health (formerly Hudson Medical Group) Hudson Mind has pioneered a groundbreaking approach to treating symptoms of depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Their Interventional Mental Health methodology pairs the expertise of anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and pain management specialists with cutting-edge technology.

Hudson Mind Founder and Medical Director Dr. Jonathann Kuo recently partnered with leading psychiatrists Dr. Owen Muir, Dr. Dmitry Ostrovsky, and Dr. Marcel Green to incorporate a non-invasive, chemical-free treatment for chronic depression and OCD.

Introduced in 1985, TMS is clinically proven to treat symptoms of depression and OCD. The treatment uses a magnetic field to send pulses that activate neural-activity in regions of the brain that regulate mood.

Hudson Mind uses NeuroStar's TMS technology, as well as BrainsWay's Deep TMS technology. Both machines employ coil configurations designed to target regions of the brain associated with depression and OCD. The impact of TMS is staggering, as 75% of TMS patients reported improvement following treatment with 51% reporting full remission.

Hudson Mind also offers Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation Therapy (SAINT) TMS, a protocol developed by Stanford researchers as a faster and more effective method for targeting treatment-resistant cases. SAINT comprises 50 sessions over 5 days (10 treatments per day, with 50 minute breaks in between). According to a Stanford study, nearly 80% of patients who received SAINT TMS achieved rapid remission.

Dr. Jonathann Kuo believes that the implementation of TMS can close gaps in the conventional mental health landscape that have left treatment-resistant patients behind.

"Our goal is to make transformative treatments more accessible. We're thrilled to offer a solution that rapidly alleviates symptoms without inducing substantial side effects," said Dr. Kuo.

TMS is FDA-cleared and covered by most insurance carriers—though SAINT is not covered. The combined power of TMS and psychotherapy can lead to lasting cognitive changes.

About Hudson Mind

Hudson Mind is the Interventional Mental Health division of Hudson Health. Hudson Mind is led by anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and pain management specialists who have combined their expertise to pioneer data-driven interventions for anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Hudson Mind's treatments include Dual Sympathetic Blocks for anxiety and PTSD, ketamine infusions for anxiety and depression, and advanced Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for depression and OCD. To learn more, please visit hudsonminds.com

Contact: Eva Diep, +1 646-596-7386 x0005, marketing@hudsonmedical.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hudson Mind; Hudson Health