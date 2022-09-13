"C-Suite Intelligence" Podcast Returns With a 3-Part Series On "The Real Meaning of Executive Presence"

Join The Miles Group's Stephen Miles and Taylor Griffin as they discuss how energy, carriage, messaging, delivery, rising to leadership, and being the best follower define an effective executive presence

Episode 1: "Beyond the Sartorial" airs Tuesday, September 13th

Episode 2: "Introverts and Extroverts; Thinkers and Blinkers" airs Tuesday, September 27th

Episode 3: "Followership" airs Tuesday, October 11th

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Executive presence is particularly important when you are a leader, as your life is full of first impressions," says Stephen Miles, CEO of The Miles Group. "If you are an acquired taste, it can be more difficult to get things done and manage a broad set of critical stakeholders."

C-Suite Intelligence, the go-to podcast for high performers and aspiring leaders. Hear top executive coaches at The Miles Group discuss how successful leaders amp up their game, even as business conditions grow more complex every day. (PRNewswire)

The Miles Group's C-Suite Intelligence podcast returns with a 3-part series featuring Miles and COO Taylor Griffin on "The Real Meaning of Executive Presence."

"You've heard a lot about dressing for the job that you want and looking the part. But what we want to do is go beyond that, to what we would define as what real executive presence means," says Miles, on today's episode of the podcast, "Beyond the Sartorial." "It's really about how you carry yourself, how you manage your energy, how you deliver your messages – and to what audience – how you rise to your new leadership roles, and how are you the best follower on your team."

This series examines how to develop an effective executive presence by showing up well and in the right way, identifying where you are on the continuum of introverts vs. extroverts, thinkers vs. blinkers, and being the best, high-performing follower by getting off of autopilot, and "going to manual."

There is "a set of variables that are incredibly important to the way people perceive you," says Miles. "Your performance is your perception in your current role; your potential is the perception of you in future roles. What we want to talk about is how do we get the potential score through the roof."

The first installment of C-Suite Intelligence's Executive Presence three-part series drops Tuesday, September 13 with episode 9, "Beyond the Sartorial." Released biweekly, episodes 10 and 11 of the series will air September 27 and October 11, respectively.

Beyond the Sartorial (Season 2, Episode 9)

Many executives who have been working from home during Covid may need a wardrobe and executive appearance refresh. Yet the challenge for most leaders who receive feedback around their executive presence is that their sartorial style is fine. Real executive presence extends far beyond dress, to the substance of their contributions and their ability to both elevate and adapt their styles to new challenges, reporting relationships, and colleagues.

Introverts and Extroverts; Thinkers and Blinkers (Season 2, Episode 10)

We often think of "Blinkers" as extroverts who are good 'on the fly' – improvisational, instinctual, and in-the-moment. "Thinkers," on the other hand, can be mostly introverts who like to have a chance to prepare and triangulate data so that they can anticipate topics of discussion. Building off the work of Daniel Kahneman (author of Thinking, Fast and Slow), Stephen Miles and Taylor Griffin discuss how this useful two-system framework can help leaders better understand themselves and how to show up appropriately and with confidence.

Followership (Season 2, Episode 11)

Conversations around developing an effective executive presence tend to focus heavily on 'leadership' but not enough on 'followership.' Most executives are followers long before they are leaders. For Stephen Miles and Taylor Griffin, good followership requires understanding your own style and making sure it complements both your boss's and your teammates' style. And it is critical to becoming a good leader.

To hear more about how to develop and elevate your executive presence, listen to the first installment of "The Real Meaning of Executive Presence: Beyond the Sartorial," released today on the C-Suite Intelligence podcast, available everywhere, including Apple, Google, and Spotify.

About the C-Suite Intelligence podcast

CEOs running the world's top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the "best of the best." Stephen Miles and the team at TMG coach some of the world's most successful executives, helping them continuously up their game even as business conditions grow more complex every day. Learn the secrets of the highest performers and use this intelligence to power your career. New episodes are released bi-weekly on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit https://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on Twitter and LinkedIn.

