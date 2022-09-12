Trustero Adds AI-Powered Recommendations, API Beta Program, and Other Enhancements to its Compliance as a Service Solution

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaStr Annual 2022 - Trustero, an innovator in Compliance as a Service (CaaS) for emerging enterprises, announced several enhancements to its flagship offering. The new features will make the pursuit and attainment of continuous compliance with SOC 2 easier and faster for companies seeking compliance and the auditors who work with them. The company also announced a new Private API Beta program.

Trustero delivers the solutions and services that enable demonstrable, sustainable trustworthiness for emerging enterprises. Trustero Compliance as a Service establishes and manages regulatory compliance by undertaking vulnerability assessments, security risk analyses, and other measures to ensure that all business processes and systems remain fully compliant. (PRNewswire)

SOC 2 Compliance

Trustero Compliance as a Service is cloud-based, easy-to-use compliance automation software. It is designed to simplify SOC 2 audit readiness and enable continuous compliance. Key features include auditor-approved controls, auditor-vetted policy templates, and automated evidence gathering and validity testing. The Trustero solution also integrates with leading Software as a Service (SaaS) tools and platforms.

The new features announced at the SaaStr Annual 2022 conference and exhibition include:

AI-Powered Evidence and Test Suggestions – Trustero Compliance as a Service uses AI to analyze controls and available evidence sources. The platform then makes specific evidence collection and test recommendations. These features complement the Trustero platform's automated evidence gathering and validity testing capabilities. They also ease and speed audits and help companies sustain continuous compliance.

Bring Your Own Controls – Trustero Compliance as a Service now supports bulk upload of controls by users, auditors, or both. Instead of multiple iterations of "find, highlight, copy, and paste," users can consolidate information about multiple controls into a single .CSV file and upload that information all at once. Trustero then uses AI to map those controls to relevant policies and receptors automatically, with no user configuration required. This allows faster and easier integration of incumbent controls into the Trustero platform.

A Choice of Views – Users can now create multiple individual audits with Trustero, view historical audits, and focus on the specific details that are in scope for a given audit. For example, administrators can conduct internal and external audits concurrently. Users can also easily switch between a view of a specific audit and a company-wide "continuous compliance view" of overall audit readiness. For example, an auditor or CFO might want to focus on a specific audit report, while a CEO may be more interested in a company-wide view of what's compliant and what's not.

New Receptors – Receptors for connections to the GitLab DevOps software package and the Bitbucket source code repository hosting service are now available. Receptors speed evidence collection by automatically retrieving data from third-party service providers, processing it, and connecting it to controls to satisfy an auditor.

New API Beta Program – Trustero also announced the launch of a Private Application Programming Interface (API) Beta Program. The program will enable developers outside of Trustero to build APIs for easy integration with Trustero Compliance as a Service. This will expand integration options for Trustero users and partners and enhance the business value of Trustero Compliance as a Service.

ISO 27001 Support – This is a major step toward Trustero Compliance as a Service evolving into a multi-framework compliance management solution.

"These enhancements are our latest responses to requests and suggestions from customers and auditor partners, who are helping us evolve our platform," said Philip Liu, CEO of Trustero. "We are constantly looking for ways to make Trustero Compliance as a Service more valuable and easier to use and are already working on our next wave of new and improved features."

To learn more or see a demo of Trustero Compliance as a Service, visit Trustero at Booth 257 during SaaStr Annual 2022. To schedule a demo, please book here or e-mail sales@trustero.com

About Trustero



Trustero delivers the solutions and services that enable demonstrable, sustainable trustworthiness for emerging enterprises. Trustero Compliance as a Service establishes and manages regulatory compliance by undertaking vulnerability assessments, security risk analyses, and other measures to ensure that all business processes and systems remain fully compliant. Artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies mean you have the visibility needed to gain actionable insights into your compliance across the extended enterprise. More transparency means increased trust by your customers and partners and greater operational efficiencies for your business. To learn more, visit https://www.trustero.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trustero