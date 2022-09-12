First Phase of Cintra-led $3.7 billion multi-modal Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project opens to the public

Largest surface transportation public-private partnership to date in the United States

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just outside of the nation's capital, the initial phase of a private sector funded $3.7 billion transportation project has opened to the public as commemorated by federal, state and local officials on September 12th near Manassas, Virginia.

Thanks to the ongoing collaboration of the public and private sectors, construction on an initial 9-mile segment of express lanes has been completed, and the express lanes have opened ahead of schedule; a significant partnership and accomplishment amidst the background of ongoing national challenges posed by a global pandemic, materials shortages, and logistical issues.

Cintra, a subsidiary of Ferrovial, led the development effort along with partners Meridiam and APG, together with construction partners Ferrovial Construction and Allan Myers.

"We would not be here today without the visionary leadership found in the Commonwealth of Virginia," said Alberto Gonzalez, United States President of Cintra. "We see this as the finest example of how a public and private partnership can successfully take a massive infrastructure idea and make it reality in a short period of time."

Not only is private sector funding enhancing traditional heavy civil roadway construction, the project also includes an additional direct investment of $579 million dollars for other priority multi-modal projects across the region. These multimodal initiatives include projects like the City of Fairfax and the Town of Vienna mixed-use trails, Virginia Rail Express (VRE) Manassas line improvements and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission bus and maintenance facility. Furthermore, an additional $800 million commitment is also being made over the life of the project for transit and transit operational improvements along the I-66 corridor by 2066.

In addition to the express lanes and transportation upgrades, Transform 66 Outside the Beltway will feature Cintra's AIVIA Smart Roads Initiative. This infrastructure-to-vehicle system is a collaboration of leading transportation and technology companies. The initiative facilitates communication between antennas and sensors installed on the physical roadway with autonomous and connected vehicles. The result: seamless interaction between autonomous, connected, and conventional vehicles improving safety and efficiency of travel.

Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project has already strengthened the local economy, putting more than 400 local and regional companies and disadvantaged business enterprises to work. More than 11 million man hours have been expended to date on the project.

The final phases of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project are anticipated for opening in the coming months.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure operator, is committed to developing sustainable solutions. It is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index and included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good; all its operations are conducted in compliance with the principles of the U.N. Global Compact, which the company adopted in 2002.

About Cintra

Cintra is the world's leading private-sector transportation infrastructure company that has helped communities solve transportation issues by efficiently delivering innovative and effective infrastructure solutions that help drivers and commerce move around safely for more than 50 years. Globally, Cintra currently manages more than 916 miles of highways, spread over 24 concessions in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Colombia.

About Ferrovial Construction

Ferrovial Construction is the Ferrovial subsidiary that carries out civil engineering, construction and industrial projects, boasting more than 80 years of international activity in more than 50 countries on five continents. Ferrovial Construction US is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has managed more than $12 billion in design-build construction, representing some of the country's largest, most complex transportation infrastructure projects. Currently, Ferrovial Construction US is managing major highway reconstruction and high-speed rail development projects in California, Texas, Georgia and Virginia.

