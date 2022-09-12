Argus acquires pipe information specialist Pipe Logix

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has acquired Pipe Logix, a provider of pipe and tube market information. Pipe Logix produces price assessments, analytics, and forecasts for the US oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and line pipe markets. Customers include steel mills, pipe manufacturers, oil and gas companies, pipe distributors and financial investors.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are pleased to further expand our metals coverage and customer base in the steel market. We will develop the existing products and extend our services to enhance market transparency and provide greater added value to customers.

Kurt Minnich, president of Pipe Logix, commented: "Joining forces with Argus, provides an exciting opportunity to leverage their trusted brand, global reach and scale. Together, we will be able to further enhance our existing product portfolio, better serve our existing and new customers, and accelerate product development into related markets."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with 1,200 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 27 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

