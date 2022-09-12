anecdotes Adds 10 New Frameworks to its Robust Offering

New frameworks, including NIST CSF, ISO/IEC 27002:2022, and GDPR, empower Compliance teams to leverage data and automation to expand security and privacy programs

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, anecdotes , the first operating system (OS) for Compliance, announced they will be adding ten frameworks to their offering. The new release will empower users to further expand their security Compliance programs and gain greater visibility into their security and privacy posture.

As companies work towards building and strengthening trust with customers and partners, they look for ways to mature their Compliance posture. By adopting additional Compliance and privacy frameworks, they can improve their posture while clearly displaying that commitment to the world. Following the release of additional frameworks, Compliance leaders will be able to use the anecdotes Compliance OS's unique cross-mapping capabilities to expand their Compliance program. This will enable organizations to automatically apply their existing Compliance milestones to the new frameworks they wish to adopt.

"anecdotes is committed to empowering Compliance leaders", says Roi Amior, Co-Founder and CPO at anecdotes. "The data collected from our 100+ integrations, coupled with a growing list of frameworks, allows our users to expand their robust Security Compliance programs and provide great value to the organization."

Among the new frameworks announced are three privacy frameworks and regulations, including GDPR (SCF EGCC and CSA Code of Conduct for GDPR Compliance) and ISO/IEC 27701:2019. "Since GDPR and other regulations have come into effect, meeting privacy requirements has become a crucial aspect of a company's ability to grow", continues Amior. "This is why it's no surprise that privacy has become an integral part of the Compliance leader's role in growing companies. We are proud to provide them with the tools they need to meet common privacy frameworks and regulations."

The complete list of new frameworks includes ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO/IEC 27002:2022, GDPR (via SCF EGCC and CSA Code of Conduct), CSA Star CCM v4, CIS v8, NIST CSF, NIST 800-171, and PCI Self Assessment (via SAQ A & SAQ A-EP).

Everything Compliance, all in one place. anecdotes is the first operating system (OS) for every stage of a business's Compliance journey. It reshapes the way the cloud-powered world thinks about security Compliance, transforming it from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth for scale-ups, publicly traded companies, and everything in between. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance journey. That's why some of the world's fastest growing brands - Unity, Fiverr, SimilarWeb, TripActions, and more - use anecdotes.

anecdotes has headquarters in Palo Alto, California, with R&D offices in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai .

