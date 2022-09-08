THE TIDEWATER AND BIG BEND FOUNDATION SEEKS TO ACQUIRE AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION'S SHAFTER, TX ASSETS

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidewater and Big Bend Foundation (the "Foundation"), a 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation dedicated to historical preservation and land conservation, today announced that it seeks to acquire some or all of Aurcana Silver Corporation's ("Aurcana") assets in Shafter, TX. The principal assets of interest are the historical sites, structures and ruins located along Highway 67 in Shafter. In order to effect a transaction, the Foundation will consider the purchase of all of the Aurcana's assets in Texas.

Tidewater and Big Bend Logo (PRNewswire)

The Foundation wishes to document, preserve, and restore these significant historical structures including a schoolhouse, general store, millworks and residences in Shafter and exhibit them to the public. In addition, the Foundation wishes to protect this important historical site from further development, including potential open-pit mining. If able to purchase the operating mine, and the surrounding raw land, the Foundation would mitigate threats to the region's aquifer, air quality, and scenic beauty.

The Foundation is well-capitalized and capable of executing a timely, all-cash transaction. To this date, the Foundation has not received a substantive response from Aurcana's senior management regarding its interest in acquiring the property. The Foundation welcomes community and stakeholder support in this endeavor. Please direct all inquiries to Henry B. Thompson, Secretary/Treasurer at hthompson@tidewaterandbigbend.org or 832-319-3801.

About the Tidewater and Big Bend Foundation

The Tidewater and Big Bend Foundation is a Texas 501(c)3 nonprofit, founded and endowed by John Poindexter in late 2020. The Foundation acquires, restores, reconstructs and preserves significant historical structures and expansive rural landscapes in the Big Bend region of West Texas and Tidewater, Virginia.

Complementary to building and land restoration, the Foundation acquires and exhibits historical art and artifacts and reconstructs lost structures on its properties. Through the combination of these elements, the Foundation intends to create an educational tableau of rural life in former times. Craftsmen, historians, archeologists, and academics are employed to enhance the understanding of historical structures and lands and their origins. The Foundation engages biologists and botanists in the furtherance of its mission to conserve the flora and fauna inhabiting its rural lands. To date the Foundation has acquired, or will acquire by gift, nine historical properties and 5,200 acres of rural land.

