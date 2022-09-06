Marcum Promotes 37 to Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP today announced its 2022 class of 37 partner promotions. The class of new partners includes professionals who joined the Firm as part of Friedman LLP's merger into Marcum less than a week ago, on September 1.

"These new Marcum partners have extraordinary talent, technical proficiency, and enthusiasm for the future of our firm and our industry," said Jeffrey M. Weiner, Marcum's chairman and chief executive officer. "They have a big job ahead of them in a dynamic and rapidly evolving environment, as the needs of our clients and the imperative to innovate continue to accelerate. We have every confidence in this new group of leaders and wish them all great success in their new roles."

The new Marcum partners include the following professionals:

CALIFORNIA

Alexander Ho (Tax & Business Services) – San Jose

Brandon Okamoto (Tax & Business Services) – Costa Mesa

Timm Rufo (Assurance Services) – San Francisco

CONNECTICUT

Kevin Burkhardt (Assurance Services) – Hartford

John DelGrego (Advisory Services) – Hartford

Trevor Genereux (Tax & Business Services) – Hartford

Richard Hunter (Financial Services) – New Haven

Tim Peabody (Tax & Business Services) – New Haven

FLORIDA

Fred Campos (Transaction Advisory Services) – Fort Lauderdale

Joe Layne (Risk Advisory Services) – Fort Lauderdale

Lance Lvovsky (Tax & Business Services) – Fort Lauderdale

MASSACHUSETTS

Kristin Barishian (Assurance Services) – Boston

Sean Burke (Tax & Business Services) – Boston

Kaitlin DeMartin (Tax & Business Services) – Boston

Raffaele Di Censo (Assurance Services) – Boston

Nick Parseghian (Advisory Services) – Boston

Patrice Radogna (Advisory Services) – Boston

NEW JERSEY

Greg Kohr (Advisory Services) - East Hanover

Eugene Pupkov (Tax & Business Services) - East Hanover

NEW YORK

John Ahern (Accounting Services) – Melville

Maggie Chiang (Assurance Services) – New York City

Jin Dong (Assurance Services) – New York City

Rolando Garcia (Tax & Business Services) – New York City

Cheryl Lesnik (Assurance Services) - New York City

Sophia Li (Assurance Services) – New York City

Anthony Rodriguez (Tax & Business Services) – New York City

Shawna Ruiz (Assurance Services) - Uniondale

Heather Santonino (Tax & Business Services) – Melville

Evan Teicher (Assurance Services) – New York City

Edita Vysockyte (Tax & Business Services) – Melville

Vincent Xiao (Assurance Services) – New York City

Shamisa Zvoma (Tax & Business Services) – New York City

OHIO

Randy Bosley (Assurance Services) – Mayfield Village

Gregory Skoda Jr. (Operations/Business Development) – Mayfield Village

PENNSYLVANIA

John Guerrieri (Assurance Services) – Philadelphia

Melissa Hasenmayer (Tax & Business Services) - Philadelphia

WASHINGTON, DC

AdiRubin (Financial Services)

Marcum now has approximately 525 partners. For a complete directory of Marcum partners or more information, visit www.marcumllp.com.

About Marcum

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. Through the Marcum Group, the Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum. Visit www.marcumllp.com for more information about how Marcum can help.

