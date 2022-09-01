McDermott Completes Process Module Sail Away on Tyra Redevelopment Project

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International has successfully completed the sail away of the Tyra East G (TEG) gas processing module on the Tyra Redevelopment Project for TotalEnergies and its Danish Underground Consortium partners Noreco and Nordsøfonden.

The module weighs approximately 18,700 tons (17,000 metric tons) and set sail on September 1 from McDermott's facility in Batam, Indonesia. This important milestone is the culmination of more than 18.8 million work hours of engineering and constructing the process module.

"This is an incredible milestone on a large-scale and complex project. As an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning contractor for the Tyra Redevelopment, we leveraged synergies throughout the lifecycle of the project while maintaining a high focus on safety," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Onshore of McDermott. "We are proud that our work contributes to TotalEnergies' vision and pursuit of sustainable North Sea operations."

The TEG module will be a crucial part of Tyra II; the new high-tech hub for Denmark's natural gas production and will reduce CO2 emissions by 30 percent.

"The sail away of the process module is of key importance for the Tyra Redevelopment Project as it marks the conclusion of onshore construction, and with this all the remaining work on Tyra II will take place in the Danish North Sea. The sheer size and magnitude of the process module is just incredible, and it will be fabulous to unite this final major component with the remaining platforms at the Tyra field in the next month," said Eric Delattre, Managing Director for TotalEnergies Exploration & Production Denmark.

The Tyra Redevelopment project represents the largest ever oil and gas investment in the Danish North Sea. Once the redeveloped Tyra II is back on stream, it is expected to deliver 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year which amounts to 80 percent of the forecasted Danish gas production. Tyra II will secure continued production of natural gas with 30 percent less CO2 emissions, significantly contributing to Denmark's energy security by reducing Denmark and the EU's dependency on Russian gas. The new facilities will be located approximately 139 miles (225 kilometers) west of Denmark in the North Sea.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

