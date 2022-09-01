Floyd Mayweather Jr. Sports "Limitless X" and "VYBE" Logos at Promotion Event for September Fight Against Mikuru Asakur

Recently inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame, Mayweather will continue The Floyd Mayweather exhibition tour under the Rizin Fighting Federation against Mikuru Asakura

Limitless X's recent ticker change "VYBE" now better aligns the Company's vision of being a digital marketing powerhouse for brands and companies within the health & wellness, beauty & skincare, and CBD industry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless X Inc ., (OTCQB: VYBE) ("the Company"), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency and brand house, announced that recent International Boxing Hall of Famer, Floyd Mayweather Jr. arrived wearing a "Limitless X" sports cap and "VYBE" t-shirt at a press conference in Hawaii, promoting his latest exhibition fight against Japanese star and two-weight MMA champion Mikuru Asakura.

Mayweather is a long-time friend and associate of Limitless X's CEO, Jas Mathur, a successful entrepreneur, and venture capitalist, and has been an avid supporter of the Limitless X brand. The Company recently effected a new ticker change, "VYBE" which stands for Visualize Yourself Better Everyday and plans to launch VYBE.com as an e-commerce platform selling consumer lifestyle and wellness products, which is expected to go live in September 2022.

Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X, commented "We are grateful for the long-standing partnership and support from Mayweather. We look forward to the upcoming exhibition fight, which comes at an opportune time as we have recently successfully changed our ticker to 'VYBE'."

Floyd Mayweather will be facing off his opponent Asakura in Japan for another boxing exhibition under the Rizin banner in September 2022.

About Jas Mathur

Jas Mathur is an investor and entrepreneur who has developed multiple brands in the marketing, health and wellness spaces generating tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. The digital marketing and branding firm he founded, Limitless X , has launched numerous industry-leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors. He is a trendsetter with more than 7 million Instagram followers and frequently collaborates with leaders in the sports and entertainment industries.

Jas' passion is helping accelerate the achievement of people's health, wellness and business goals, inspired by his personal transformation story of losing over 250lbs in his twenties. Now a sought-after expert in developing fitness and training programs, he's helped many high-profile figures embark on their own health journeys and seeks to do the same for today's youth. Suitably, he partnered with Dr. Oz's nonprofit, Healthcorps, to jumpstart health and wellness programs targeted at teens and young adults.

As Jas transformed his life and body, he applied his newfound passion for health and wellness to launch Limitless X. Prospective services he is blueprinting for the company include personality development, life coaching and educational platforms, in addition to the brand portfolio.

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has a global eco-system with three verticals and a series of unique product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industries. .

