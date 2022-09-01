Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MANSFIELD, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS), the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB), recently declared a cash dividend for its shareholders.

The cash dividend of $0.48 per share is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.1% over the regular cash dividend of $0.465 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2022.

"We believe that the recent uplisting of our stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market has complemented our demonstrated growth, and our consistent and dependable cash dividend payment is a reflection of our commitment to reward shareholders for their ownership," noted President and CEO, Randall Black.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a $2.25 billion bank holding company conducting business through First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB). First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) operates 31 offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York.

For further information regarding the common stock of Citizens Financial Services, Inc., please contact any of the following firms: Automated Trading Desk, 866-283-2831; Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., 800-842-8928; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 800-342-5529; Monroe Securities Inc., 800-766-5560; Pershing LLC, 201-413-2700; RBC Capital Markets Corp., 800-959-5951; Sandler O' Neill & Partners, 212-466-8020; Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc., 973-549-4200; UBS Securities, LLC, 203-719-8710.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

View original content:

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.