Car Subscription Platform FINN Expands to Maryland and Virginia

Additions of Maryland and Virginia allow FINN to serve suburbs of Washington D.C. and beyond with flexible car subscriptions that cover everything but fuel

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN , the leading car subscription platform in the U.S. and Europe, today announced that it is expanding its territories of service to include Maryland and Virginia. FINN is already available in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., where it is finding rapid adoption from car shoppers who value FINN's convenience, flexibility and affordability.

FINN offers a one-stop shopping experience, with the company's flat monthly price covering the cost of the vehicle, insurance, roadside assistance and more. The only expense not covered under FINN's monthly fee is the cost of gas or electricity to fuel the vehicle. A car can be ordered on FINN's website in just five minutes.

"We are thrilled to bring FINN's car subscription service to customers in Maryland and Virginia," said Max-Josef Meier, co-founder and CEO of FINN. "We look forward to providing our new customers with the same leading standard of service that has made us the preferred car subscription service."

FINN offers a wide range of vehicles as part of their fleet offerings, including Tesla, Nissan, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and Jeep. Thirty percent of its fleet is electric vehicles (EVs). The vehicles are always new to low mileage, with offerings from compact to oversized sedans and SUVs. Subscriptions start at just $549 per month.

About FINN

FINN is a car subscription platform united by its purpose to make mobility fun and sustainable by providing a flexible, fun and sustainable way to choose the car that best fits its customers' lifestyles. The established car subscription provider offers complete transparency in pricing, as well as comprehensive insurance, maintenance and 24/7 customer and roadside support. What is more, the company facilitates the transition to drive electric vehicles, and compensates the CO2 for every mile driven for all its cars. FINN makes driving a car as easy as purchasing shoes online: with just a few clicks, customers can subscribe to a car that will be delivered straight to their door in just a few days or weeks.

