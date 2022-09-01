Backcast Partners announces new investment associate

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcast Partners Management LLC ("Backcast"), a provider of debt and equity capital for both middle market private equity and non-private equity owned companies, is pleased to announce the most recent addition to its team.

Caelum Maloney has joined Backcast Partners as an Associate on the investment team. Prior to joining Backcast in 2022, Mr. Maloney was a Director in the Corporate Finance and Restructuring group at FTI Consulting, where he provided strategic and financial advice to companies, lenders, and other creditors in out-of-court and in-court restructurings. Mr. Maloney received a B.S. in Management from Boston College.

Mark Gudis, Managing Partner at Backcast, said: "Caelum brings nearly five years of experience working on complex lending transactions which will allow him to immediately contribute to the investment team. His strong business and financial analytics, thorough understanding of credit documentation, and diverse transaction experience will leverage and enhance our growing team. We look forward to significant contributions from Caelum."

About Backcast Partners

Backcast Partners, formed in 2016 by three former Blackstone colleagues, manages value-additive, private credit investment funds providing capital to both private-equity backed and privately held management-owned companies. The Backcast team has been supporting traditional middle market companies ($7.5 million to $50 million of EBITDA) for decades. Backcast Partners has a very flexible capital mandate and seeks to invest from $10 million to $50 million per transaction. Backcast has invested approximately $500 million since inception and is currently raising its second fund. Backcast Partners operates out of offices in New York City, Millburn, NJ and Los Angeles, CA.

For more information for investors, please contact:

Amon Johnson, Managing Director of Investor Relations

ajohnson@backcastpartners.com

(973) 547-2447

www.backcastpartners.com

For more information for companies seeking investment, please contact:

Mark Gudis, Managing Partner

mgudis@backcastpartners.com

(973) 512-7487

www.backcastpartners.com

