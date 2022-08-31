Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces 2021 Schedule K-3 Now Available

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the "Partnership") today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedules K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/Icahn.

A limited number of unitholders (such as foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on the newly-required Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of your Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call toll free at (800) 255-2737.

About Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

Investor Contact:

Ted Papapostolou, Chief Financial Officer

(305) 422-4100

