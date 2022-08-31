Deltek CEO Mike Corkery Named to the Virginia Business 2022 Power 500 List

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that Deltek CEO Mike Corkery has been named to the Virginia 500 The 2022 Power List, which recognizes the state's most powerful and influential leaders by sector. Published by Virginia Business Magazine, this is the third annual edition of the Virginia 500 Power List and Corkery's second time receiving the honor. Virginia Business is the only publication dedicated to covering economic activity in every sector and every region of the state.

The Virginia 500 Award honors the most powerful and influential leaders across 20 major sectors ranging from real estate and manufacturing to higher education and government. In assembling the Virginia 500 2022 Power list, Virginia Business considers an array of factors, including revenue, the number of employees a leader oversees, the scope of their responsibilities, how newsworthy the executive is, and how prominent they are within their industry and/or community.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside many of Deltek's customers and partners, as well as the other accomplished firms and executives in Virginia. I am are very proud of Deltek's continued growth and ability to hire and retain top talent that helps make our company such a great place to work," said Mike Corkery, Deltek president and CEO. "Congratulations to all of the leaders in our community who were included on this year's list."

Corkery serves as a board member for the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the ACEC Research Institute, where he also serves as Executive Committee Treasurer. In addition, he is the Vice Chairman of the Board for Flint Hill School in Oakton, Va. Most recently, Mike joined the President's Innovation Advisory Council at George Mason University and has become involved with the D.C. Chapter of Conscious Capitalism.

Virginia Business recognized executives across 20 categories. Mike Corkery is one of 60 executives included in the Federal Contractors & Technology category. See the full list here.

